U.S. Topical Pain Relief Market: COUNTRY OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

The U.S. topical pain relief market was valued at $2,612 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $3,272 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Pain is a distressing feeling caused by intense or damaging stimuli and it is one of the most common reasons for physician consultation in the U.S. Analgesics or painkillers are used to reduce and treat body pain. Whenever these analgesics are applied directly to the skin they are known as topical pain relief medications. These include topical administration of drugs such as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, anesthetics, capsaicin, and opioids. Topical pain relief medications exert peripheral effects near the site of application and minimize the pain.

Increase in prevalence of arthritis and joint pain is the major factor that contributes toward the growth of the topical pain relief market in the U.S. Moreover, other factors that fuel the market growth include growth in geriatric population, lesser side effects caused due to use of topical analgesics as compared to oral pain relief, wide availability of topical pain relieving drugs, and high demand for topical pain relief by sports players. However, topical pain relief medications can cause irritated skin and they have a strong odor or unpleasant smell that impede the market growth. Conversely, development of online platform for the topical therapeutics is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

The U.S. topical pain relief market is segmented into therapeutic class, type, formulation, and distribution channel. On the basis of therapeutic class, the market is bifurcated into non-opioids and opioids. The non-opioids segment is further divided into nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS), methyl salicylate, capsaicin, lidocaine, and other non-opioids. The opioids segment is further bifurcated into buprenorphine and fentanyl. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into prescription pain relief and over-the-counter (OTC) relief. On the basis of formulation, the market is classified into cream, gel, spray, patch, and others. The distribution channels covered in the study include pharmacies & drug stores, e-commerce, and retail & grocery stores

By Therapeutic Class

– Non-opioids

o Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAIDS)

o Methyl Salicylate

o Capsaicin

o Lidocaine

o Other Non-opioids

– Opioids

o Buprenorphine

o Fentanyl

By Formulation

– Cream

– Gel

– Spray

– Patch

– Others

By Type

– Prescription Pain Relief

– Over-the-counter (OTC) Pain Relief

By Distribution Channel

– Pharmacy & Drug Store

– e-Commerce

– Retail & Grocery Store

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– AdvaCare Pharma

– GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

– Johnson & Johnson

– Nestle S.A.

– Novartis AG

– Pfizer Inc.

– Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

– Sanofi S.A.

– Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

– Topical BioMedics, Inc.

