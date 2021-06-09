U.S. Telehealth Market Hit Stunning Double Digit CAGR +28% With Renowned Key Players Polycom, Siemens Healthineers, Bosch, American Well, BioTelemetry

The introduction of telehealth has led to the availability of cost-effective treatment, adoption of home healthcare services, and low expenditure on infrastructure development. Telehealth is revolutionizing the healthcare industry as it minimizes hospital visits, reduces patient wait time, and decreases the physical discomfort caused to patients. Further, in the US, the high expenditure on healthcare IT infrastructure by major stakeholders contributes to the market’s growth. The telehealth market is observing increased investment for the integration of telecommunications with healthcare systems.

The U.S. telehealth market size was valued at USD 10 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 43 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of +28% during the forecast period.

Key Players

Polycom

Life Care Solutions

Siemens Healthcare

Robert Bosch Healthcare

Eladoc Inc.

American Well

BioTelemetry Inc.

Medtronic

Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd.

InTouch Technologies Inc.

Honeywell International Inc

U.S. Telehealth Market Segmentation

By Modality

Real-time Virtual Health

Remote Patient Monitoring

Store and Forward

By Component

Service

Hardware

Software

By Application

Chronic Care

Radiology

Mental Health

OB/GYN

Urgent Care

Others

By Delivery Mode

Web/App-based

Cloud-based

On-premise

By End-user

Healthcare Providers

Patients & Individuals

Employers & Government Organizations

Regional Analysis

North America

S.

Canada

