U.S. Suspected Prigozhin Was Preparing to Take Military Action Against Russia

Senior American nationwide safety officers had indications as early as Wednesday that Yevgeny Prigozhin, the chief of the Wagner Group, was making ready to take navy motion in opposition to senior Russian protection officers, based on officers briefed on the intelligence.

The knowledge means that the USA had at the least some warning of impending chaos in Russia, simply because it warned in late 2021 that Vladimir V. Putin was planning to invade Ukraine.

On this case, the knowledge was thought-about each stable and alarming due to the likelihood {that a} main nuclear-armed rival of the USA might descend into chaos.

Whereas it’s not clear precisely when the USA first realized of the plot, intelligence officers carried out briefings on Wednesday with the administration and protection officers. On Thursday, as further affirmation of the plot got here in, intelligence officers knowledgeable a slender group of congressional leaders, based on officers conversant in the briefings who spoke on situation of anonymity as a result of they weren’t approved to talk publicly. By Friday evening, Prigozhin had dramatically escalated his feud, launching a march on Moscow that the Russian authorities described as an tried coup. On Saturday, he known as his fighters off and agreed to flee to Belarus after a day of tumult.