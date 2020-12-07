U.S. Surgical Visualization Products Market Estimated To Flourish At By 2026||Zowietek Electronics, Ltd, Cogentix Medical, ACUTRONIC Medical Systems AG

U.S. surgical visualization products market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 10.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Some of the major players operating in this market are Karl Storz Gmbh & Co. Kg., Medtronic, CONMED Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, COOK GROUP, Smith & Nephew Plc, Olympus Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, Zowietek Electronics, Ltd, Cogentix Medical, ACUTRONIC Medical Systems AG, Optomic, Happersberger otopront GmbH, SonoScape Medical Corp, MEDI-CARE SOLUTIONS S.R.L, PENTAX Medical, Johnson & Johnson, MEDI-CARE SOLUTIONS S.R.L, Fujifilm Corporation and Stryker Among Others..

Scope of Market

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of Surgical Visualization Products market and by in-depth analysis of market segments

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

Analysis of the various growth opportunities in the Global Surgical Visualization Products Market for stakeholders and to provide details of competitive landscape for significant players

Competitive Analysis of the top Competitors operating in the market space along with analyzing the latest trends and business strategies used by various Companies.

Growth of the Global Surgical Visualization Products Market industry across various geographies such as the North America Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key points related to the focus on Surgical Visualization Products market like product definition, variety of application, Revenue and demand and supply statistics.

Segmentation:

The U.S. surgical visualization products market is segmented based on product type, applications and end user.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into light sources, displays and monitors, endoscopic camera, camera heads, video recorders & processor, video converters and accessories. The endoscopic camera segment is further sub-segmented into HD cameras, 3D cameras, 3-Chip cameras and single chip cameras. Light source segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In September 2016, Olympus Corporation declared that big-screen surgery will be available for ear, nose and throat (ENT) surgeons with 4K UHD (ultra-high definition). This will help Olympus to provide a range of comprehensive solutions to its.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into ENT endoscopy, laparoscopy, gastroscopy, obstetrics/gynecology endoscopy, arthroscopy, urology endoscopy and others. ENT endoscopy segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In October 2018, Olympus Corporationhas introduced the OER-Mini for ENT endoscopes. The OER-Mini for ENT endoscopes is a table top endoscopic reprocessor which is specifically designed to eliminate the manual steps of reprocessing endoscopes through high level disinfecting in order to improve reprocessing efficiency. It helped Olympus to provide simpler and faster treatment option for patients and have a strong market presence..

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospital, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics and diagnostic imaging centers. Hospitals segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In October 2016, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG launched new endoscopic NIR/ICG fluorescence imaging system to enhance minimally invasive surgery techniques. It will help KARL STORZ to provide surgeons a simpler solution to perform minimally invasive surgery using standard endoscopic visible light as well as an enhanced visual assessment of vessels, blood flow and related tissue perfusion, using near-infrared (NIR) imaging and will help to have a strong market presence.

Opportunity: U.S. Surgical Visualization Products Market

RISING PREFERENCE TOWARDS MINIMALLY INVASIVE SURGERIES:

Minimally invasive surgeries refer to the procedures that utilises an endoscope to reach internal organs through very small incisions. Minimally invasive laryngoscopy is done by inserting a thin, flexible tube with a video camera in it, through a small incision or natural cavity. The tube has a channel to use instruments, which the specialist utilizes while seeing the organs on a screen. Surgeon is able to see inside of the patients’ body without even doing the open surgery.

The advanced technology and interventional therapists are evolving and professionals are improving the minimally invasive procedures to treat the common diseases. Minimally or non-invasive surgeries are growing at a faster rate as it causes less pain during the treatment. Hence, these non-invasive procedures act as one of the main drivers for the growth of market.

According to a report published by Science Daily (2015), it was indicated that thousands of post-surgical complications can be prevented by American hospitals resulting in saving of USD 280.0 million and USD 340.0 million annually by the usage of minimally invasive procedures in comparison to open surgery.

According to an article, Minimally Invasive Gynaecologic Surgery in Developing Nations, in 2013, laparoscopy, gynaecologic and the minimally invasive surgeries together in the developing countries was classified by World Bank Economic Classification system with the Gross National Income (GNI) per Capita less than USD 12,745.0.

Points Involved in Surgical Visualization Products Market Report:

Surgical Visualization Products Study Coverage

Executive Summary

Market Size by Application

Manufacturers Profiles

Production Forecasts

Consumption Forecast

Market Size by Manufacturers

Production by Regions

Consumption by Regions

Market Size by Type

Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

Surgical Visualization Products Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

Key Findings

Analysis based on

What was the market size in 2019? What are the moves of key players? Which region is leading the market at global level? A comprehensive/competitive analysis of the market? Strategies of key players and product offerings

