U.S. Surfacant Market Set to Register Healthy CAGR and Competitive Outlook to 2027 || BASF SE, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Specialty Products Inc., Dow

Some of the key players profiled in the study are BASF SE, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Specialty Products Inc., Dow, Evonik Industries AG, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., TPC Group, and Formosa Plastics Corporation among other.

Brief Outlook on U.S. Surfacant Market

U.S. surfacant market is expected to reach at an estimated value of 2.92 billion and grow at a CAGR of 1.91% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Extensive range of application is a vital factor driving the growth of U.S. surfacant market swiftly.

Surfactants are the type of organic chemicals with both hydrophobic and hydrophilic ends that allow oil molecules to dissolve in water. They are applicable in numerous industries due to their properties such as detergency, wettability, dispersion stabilization, emulsion and foam/froth formation.

Easy availability of surfactants is the vital factor escalating the market growth, also low price of surfactant and extensive use of surfactants in household detergents are the major factors among others driving the U.S. surfacant market. Moreover, fast growing market of personal care products and usage of surfactants in neonatal respiratory distress syndrome will further create new opportunities for the U.S. surfacant market in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The U.S. Surfacant market report estimates 2018 – 2027 market development trends for U.S. Surfacant industry.

