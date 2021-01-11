U.S. Surfacant Market 2020 Overview By Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players With Detailed Analysis of Industry Structure

U.S. Surfacant Market Definitions And Overview:

U.S. surfacant market is expected to reach at an estimated value of 2.92 billion and grow at a CAGR of 1.91% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Extensive range of application is a vital factor driving the growth of U.S. surfacant market swiftly.

Surfactants are the type of organic chemicals with both hydrophobic and hydrophilic ends that allow oil molecules to dissolve in water. They are applicable in numerous industries due to their properties such as detergency, wettability, dispersion stabilization, emulsion and foam/froth formation.

Easy availability of surfactants is the vital factor escalating the market growth, also low price of surfactant and extensive use of surfactants in household detergents are the major factors among others driving the U.S. surfacant market. Moreover, fast growing market of personal care products and usage of surfactants in neonatal respiratory distress syndrome will further create new opportunities for the U.S. surfacant market in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

However, volatility in raw material prices and environmental issues are the major factors among others acting as restraints, and will further challenge the growth of U.S. surfacant market in the forecast period mentioned above.

Some of the companies competing in the U.S. Surfacant Market are: BASF SE, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Specialty Products Inc., Dow, Evonik Industries AG, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., TPC Group, and Formosa Plastics Corporation among other.

The final report will add the analysis of the Impact of Covid-19 in this report U.S. Surfacant Market.

This report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market. The pandemic caused by Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally, including the business sector. This has brought along several changes in market conditions.

The U.S. Surfacant market report consists of explicit and up to date information about the consumer's demands, their inclinations, and their variable likings about particular product. To provide an absolute overview of the U.S. Surfacant industry, this U.S. Surfacant market report covers various aspects of market analysis, product definition, market segmentation, key developments, and the existing vendor landscape.

The study will include the overall analysis of U.S. Surfacant Market and is segmented by –

By Type (Anionic Surfactants, Cationic Surfactants, Non-Ionic Surfactants, Amphoteric Surfactants, and Silicone Surfactants)

Origin (Synthetic Surfactants and Bio-based Surfactants)

Application (Household Soap and Detergent, Personal Care, Lubricants and Fuel Additives, Industry and Institutional Cleaning, Food Processing, Oilfield Chemicals, Agricultural Chemicals, Textile Processing, Other Applications)

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Table of Contents: U.S. Surfacant Market

U.S. Surfacant Market Overview

Market Overview Global Economic Impact on Industry

Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Global Market Analysis by Application

Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Global U.S. Surfacant Market Forecast

