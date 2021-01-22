U.S. Steel Grating Market to Reach $33.2 billion by 2027, Registering a CAGR of 3.7%

Big Market Research provides ‘Global U.S. Steel Grating, 2020 Market Report’, which is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the U.S. Steel Grating market.

The U.S. steel grating market was valued at $25.0 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $33.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2020 to 2027.

The report provides brief summary and detailed insights of the market by collecting data from the industry experts and several prevalent in the market. Besides this, the report offers a detailed analysis of geographical areas and describes the competitive scenario to assist investor, prominent players, and new entrants to obtain a major share of the global U.S. Steel Grating Market.

Our analysis involves the study of the market taking into consideration the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Please get in touch with us to get your hands on an exhaustive coverage of the impact of the current situation on the market.

Some of the major players analyzed are Eaton Corporation, Farwest Steel Corporation, Grating Pacific Inc., IKG, Indiana Gratings Inc., Interstate Gratings LLC, Mcnichols Co. Inc., Nucor Corporation, P&R Metals, Lichtgitter GmbH, and Valmont Industries Inc.

COVID-19 Analysis:

• The demand for steel grating across the U.S. is expected to experience a downfall due to decline in production activities of the end-use industries, due to disrupted supply chain amid the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

• The production of steel grating is also estimated to hamper during and after the lockdown due to non-availability of workers. As workers from different regions of the U.S. has been migrated back to their home base due to unavailability of work and income source. This non-availability or less availability of workforce is expected to directly affect the annual production of steel grating.

Key market segments

By Material Type

• Stainless Steel Grating

• Carbon Steel Grating

• Aluminum Steel Grating

By Fabrication

• Welded Steel Grating

• Swage Locked Grating

• Press Locked Grating

• Riveted Grating

• Close Mesh Steel Grating

By Surface Type

• Plain Steel Grating

• Serrated Steel Grating

By Application

• Stair Treads

• Walkways

• Platforms

• Security Fence

• Drainage Covers

• Trench Covers

• Others

By End-Use Industry

• Food Processing

• Pharmaceuticals

• Cement

• Steel

• Chemical

• Papermaking

• Oil & Gas

• Electric Power

• Mining

• Marine

• Wastewater Treatment

• Civil Engineering

• Others

Region wise, the U.S. steel grating market is segmented into New England, Mid Atlantic, South, Mid-West, South West, and West.

Region wise, the U.S. steel grating market is segmented into New England, Mid Atlantic, South, Mid-West, South West, and West.

