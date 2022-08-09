U.S. Signs Measure Giving Approval to Sweden and Finland’s Bid to Join NATO

WASHINGTON — President Biden signed a measure on Tuesday that might broaden NATO to incorporate Sweden and Finland in an effort to bolster the Western alliance almost six months after President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia launched his invasion of Ukraine.

“It’s vital now to discourage threats earlier than they hurt our folks, our allies and our pursuits,” Mr. Biden stated from the White Home. “It’s how we tackle instability and aggression, with allies at our facet amplifying the capability to reply successfully.”

“Sweden and Finland have sturdy Democratic establishments, sturdy militaries and robust and clear economies,” the president added. “They may meet each NATO requirement — we’re assured of that — and it’ll make our alliance stronger.”