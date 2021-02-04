U.S. Rx Dermatology Topical Drug Delivery Market Is Thriving With Rising Latest Trends By 2027 ||Galderma Laboratories, L.P, Almirall, S.A., Mayne Pharma Group Limited, Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Dermatology topical drug delivery market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 4.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 20,903.98 million by 2027. Highly developed healthcare infrastructure capable of adopting updated technologies in the U.S. is boosting the market growth in the region.

The major players covered in the report are Pfizer Inc, LEO Pharma A/S, BIOFRONTERA AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Galderma Laboratories, L.P, Almirall, S.A., Mayne Pharma Group Limited, Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Allergan among others domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

In January 2019, Biofrontera AG has received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for upscaling the batch production of Ameluz to 35 kg from 7 kg in past years. Biofrontera AG also received the approval from EMA. By this approval, the company has enhanced their product portfolio in the market.

In December2016, Pfizer Inc. received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the product named EUCRISATM (crisaborole) ointment 2%. This product basically used in the treatment of atopic dermatitis. With this product launch, the company has enhanced their brand portfolio and brand image in the market.

In September 2019, Biofrontera AG, filed for the label extension for Ameluz medication with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to expand its treatment in actinic keratosis (AK) of the extremities and trunk. This action will be providing support to Biofrontera AG for expanding the Ameluz market in order to create more sales in future.

According to Data Bridge Market Research the market for Rx dermatology topical drug delivery in the U.S. has the highest market share in Rx dermatology topical drug delivery. Market leader is Pfizer Inc which accounts an estimated market share of approximately 60% to 65% in the U.S. The company has gained outstanding sale through their product named cortisporin creamin the market.

In, May 2019, Pfizer Inc. announced positive phase three results for the drug, Abrocitinib, which is given to the patients older than 12 and those who have severe dermatitis. This will lead to the expansion of the product portfolio assisting to a larger customer base and it will also increase the revenue for Pfizer.

Rx dermatology topical drug delivery market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, product type, drug class, application, category, end user, distribution channel and country as referenced above.

The country covered in the Rx dermatology topical drug delivery market report is U.S.

The U.S. is dominating the Rx dermatology topical drug delivery market due to the transformation of the healthcare infrastructure across the country.

U.S. Rx Dermatology Topical Drug Delivery Market Scope and Market Size

Rx dermatology topical drug delivery market is segmented on the basis of product type, drug class, application, category, end user, distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into semi-solid, liquid, solid. In the U.S., semi-solid segment is expected to dominate the market as semi solid preparations are more stable as well as provide better effect as compared to liquid, solid in the treatment of skin disease.

On the basis of drug class, the market is segmented into topical corticosteroids, anti-septic, anti-acne, anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, antihistamines, erythromycin, wound healing agents, others. In the U.S., topical corticosteroids segment is expected to dominate the market as the topical corticosteroids are widely used in the treatment of various skin diseases such as acne, anti-septic, and anti-bacterial among others.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into atopic dermatitis, hyperpigmentation, skin cancer, onychomycosis, hidradenitis suppurativa, and others. In the U.S., the dermatitis segment is expected to dominate the market as there is an increasing incidence of dermatitis according to the National Aczema Association, 7.3% adults suffer from atopic dermatitis.

On the basis of category, the market is segmented into branded, generic. In the U.S., branded segment is expected to dominate the market as branded drugs provides better therapeutic effect as compared to generic drugs also branded drugs are helpful in rapid recovery of diseases as compared to generic drugs.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into home healthcare, hospitals, specialty clinics, others. In the U.S., home healthcare segment is expected to dominate the market due to the rising awareness about the skin diseases which is boosting the treatment facility at home healthcare as compared to others.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into retail pharmacy & drug store, hospital pharmacy, online pharmacy, others. In the U.S., retail pharmacy & drug store segment is expected to dominate the market as the dermatological drugs are easily available in retail pharmacies and drug stores, moreover these retail pharmacies and drug stores are easily accessible to people in this region.

