U.S. Psychedelic Drugs Market 2021| Industry Size, Share, Demand, Manufacturers and Forecast 2028 || Develco Pharma Schweiz Ag , Doughlas Pharmaceuticals Limited, NeuroRX, Inc., Hikma Pharmaceuticals

U.S. psychedelic drugs market has shown an increasing prevalence of depression and mental disorders which are increasing demand of psychedelic drugs. Although, regulations imposed on psychedelic drugs restricts the growth of the market.

Prominent Key Players – Covered in the U.S. Psychedelic Drugs report:

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Celon Pharma SA

COMPASS

usonainstitute.org

Develco pharma schweiz ag

Doughlas pharmaceuticals limited

NeuroRX, Inc.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, LLC.

AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS, PLC

U.S. Psychedelic Drugs Drivers, Restraints, and Key Developments:

By Source (Synthetic, Natural)

Type (Dissociatives, Empathogens, Serotonergic (Classical Psychedelic Drugs) )

Application (Narcolepsy, Treatment-Resistant Depression, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Major Depressive Disorder, Others)

Route of Administration (Oral, Intranasal, Parenteral, Others)

Drugs (Gamma Hydroxybutyric Acid (GHB), Ketamine, 3,4-Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (Ecstasy), Psilocybin)

End User (Hospitals, Speciality Clinic, Research Organization, Others), Distribution Channel(Hospital Pharmacy, Compounding Pharmacy, Others)

If opting for the U.S. version of U.S. Psychedelic Drugs Analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Table of Content: U.S. Psychedelic Drugs Report

Executive Summary

Assumptions and Acronyms Used

Research Methodology

Market Overview

U.S. Psychedelic DrugsAnalysis and Forecast by Type

U.S. Psychedelic DrugsAnalysis and Forecast by Application

Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

North America U.S. Psychedelic DrugsAnalysis and Forecast

Latin America U.S. Psychedelic DrugsAnalysis and Forecast

Europe U.S. Psychedelic DrugsAnalysis and Forecast

Asia Pacific U.S. Psychedelic DrugsAnalysis and Forecast

Middle East & Africa U.S. Psychedelic DrugsAnalysis and Forecast

Competition Landscape

Key Pointers Covered in the U.S. Psychedelic Drugs Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

U.S. psychedelic drugs market Size

Psychedelic drugs Regulatory Framework and Changes

Psychedelic Drugs Pipeline

Mental Disorders Epidemiology

Practicing Psychiatrists Data

Psychedelic drugs Recent Developments for Market Competitors

Psychedelic drugs Recent market value for different regions

Psychedelic drugs sales data for Market Competitors

Psychedelic drugs key vendors and disruptors study

