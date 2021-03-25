U.S. Psychedelic Drugs Market expected to reach USD 6,859.95 million by 2027 from USD 2,077.90 million in 2019 | DBMR

According to Data Bridge Market Research Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is the leader for U.S. psychedelic drugs market and this company holds estimated market share of approximately 70% to 80% of the market. The market leader Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. accounts an estimated market share of approximately 75.00% in the U.S. Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a leader in psychedelic drugs in the U.S. and additionally, the company is continuously involved in the development of new products to increase its portfolio of psychedelic drugs. The psychedelic drugs sales revenue of Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has increased drastically by 16% to generate sales revenue of USD 1,525.18 million 2019 as compared to 2018.

In October 2018, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has received FDA Authorization for Xyrem (sodium oxybate) for the excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy treatment in pediatric narcolepsy patients. The authorization will help company to dominate the market as Xyrem is one and only FDA approved treatment available for cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in narcolepsy for adult patients.

Trends impacting the market

The U.S. psychedelic drugs market is becoming more competitive every year with companies such as Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the market leaders for U.S. psychedelic drugs Market. The data bridge market research new reports highlight the major growth factors and opportunities in the U.S. psychedelic drugs market.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the report

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Celon Pharma SA

COMPASS

usonainstitute.org

Develco pharma schweiz ag

Doughlas pharmaceuticals limited

NeuroRX, Inc.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, LLC.

AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS, PLC

Research Methodology: U.S. Psychedelic Drugs Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Dermatologists, Psychiatrists, Researchers, Practitioners, and activists, Academician, Distributors, Hospitals, Nurses, and Industrial Professionals.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

