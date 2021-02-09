U.S. Psychedelic Drugs Market 2027 with high CAGR In Coming Years with Focusing Key players like Develco pharma schweiz ag , Doughlas pharmaceuticals limited, NeuroRX, Inc

Psychedelic drugs market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 16.3% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 6,859.95 million by 2027 from USD 2,077.90 million in 2019. Growing acceptance of psychedelic drugs for treating depression and increasing prevalence of depression and mental disorders are the factors for the market growth.

The major players covered in the report are Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Celon Pharma SA, COMPASS, usonainstitute.org, Develco pharma schweiz ag , Doughlas pharmaceuticals limited, NeuroRX, Inc., Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, LLC., AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS, PLC among other players in the U.S.

U.S. Psychedelic Drugs Market Scope and Market Size

U.S. psychedelic drugs market is segmented on the basis of source, type, application, route of administration, drugs, end user and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of source, the market is segmented into synthetic and natural. Synthetic dominates the psychedelic drugs market as all available drugs are derived from synthetic origin. For this reason, the synthetic segment dominates the market and will also grow at a higher rate over the forecasted period.

U.S. Psychedelic Drugs Market, By Source

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into dissociatives, empathogens, and serotonergic (classical psychedelic drugs). The dissociatives segment dominates the psychedelic drugs market as XYREM (sodium oxybate, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Inc.) is the only approved drug of disruptive psychedelics for the treatment of narcolepsy.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into narcolepsy, treatment-resistant depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), major depressive disorder, others. Narcolepsy as a gamma hydroxybutyric acid (GHB) derivative dominates the psychedelic drugs market and primarily uses psychedelic medicine and the drug has been approved for narcolepsy. Due to this reason, the narcolepsy segment dominates the psychedelic drugs market.

On the basis of route of administration, the market is segmented into oral, intranasal, parenteral, others. Oral is dominant in the psychedelic drugs market as Xyrem is the most branded drug available in the market in oral dosage forms. In addition, patient adherence is very important in symptomatic treatment of the disease. Oral administration of the drug is highly convenient for patients as compared to other forms.

On the basis of drugs, the market is segmented into gamma hydroxybutyric acid (GHB), ketamine, 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine (ecstasy), psilocybin. Gamma hydroxybutyric acid (GHB) dominates the psychedelic drugs market as Xyrem is primarily psychedelic drug and falls into this category. For this reason, the gamma hydroxybutyric acid (GHB) segment dominates the psychedelic drugs market.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, speciality clinic, research organisation, others. Hospitals dominate the psychedelic drugs market due to high patient load and most medicines are given under the supervision of a doctor. For this reason, the hospital segment dominates the psychedelic drugs market.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacy, compounding pharmacy, others. Hospital pharmacy has the largest market share as these medicines treat more number of patients in hospitals, demand for medicines increases in hospital pharmacy.

U.S. Psychedelic Drugs Market, Country Level Analysis

The U.S. psychedelic drugs market is analysed and market size information is provided by source, type, application, route of administration, drugs, end user and distribution channel as referenced above.

Growing acceptance of psychedelic drugs for treating depression across the U.S. is one of the prominent factors for an upsurge demand of psychedelic drugs. Department of Neuroscience, Faculty of Medicine, Norwegian University of Science and Technology, Trondheim, Norway named has stated that in the U.S., more than 30 million people are using psychedelic drugs. This factor has increased the research and development activities in psychedelic drugs across the U.S. Hence, this factor has led various pharmaceutical and therapeutic manufactures to shift towards psychedelic drugs. This has further resulted into continuous focus of psychedelic drugs improvement and reduction of side effects associated with psychedelic drugs. Due to these factors, the market is expected to grow at the significant growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

