U.S. Psychedelic Drugs Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Applications, Solutions, Developments & Opportunities

Psychedelic drugs market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 16.3% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 6,859.95 million by 2027 from USD 2,077.90 million in 2019. Growing acceptance of psychedelic drugs for treating depression and increasing prevalence of depression and mental disorders are the factors for the market growth.

Major players covered in this report

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Celon Pharma SA

COMPASS

usonainstitute.org

Develco pharma schweiz ag

Doughlas pharmaceuticals limited

NeuroRX, Inc

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Detailed Market Analysis and Insights:

The U.S. Psychedelic Drugs Market Report provides an in-depth study of the expansion factors, potential challenges, diverse trends, and opportunities for the market participants. Primary factors influencing the growth of the demand U.S. Psychedelic Drugs have also been established with potential gravity.

COVID-19 Impact on U.S. Psychedelic Drugs Market

The market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2020, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency.

Segmentation Of U.S. Psychedelic Drugs Market:

By Source (Synthetic, Natural)

By Type (Dissociatives, Empathogens, Serotonergic (Classical Psychedelic Drugs) )

By Application (Narcolepsy, Treatment-Resistant Depression, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Major Depressive Disorder, Others)

By Route of Administration (Oral, Intranasal, Parenteral, Others)

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Table of Contents: U.S. Psychedelic Drugs Market

Executive Summary Scope of the Report Research Methodology U.S. Psychedelic Drugs Market Overview Five Forces Analysis Regional Landscape U.S. Psychedelic Drugs Analysis and Forecast by Type U.S. Psychedelic Drugs Market Analysis and Forecast by Application U.S. Psychedelic Drugs Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel U.S. Psychedelic Drugs Market Analysis and Forecast by Region Vendor Analysis Appendix

Competitive Landscape and U.S. Psychedelic Drugs Market Share Analysis

The major players covered in the report are Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Celon Pharma SA, COMPASS, usonainstitute.org, Develco pharma schweiz ag , Doughlas pharmaceuticals limited, NeuroRX, Inc., Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, LLC., AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS, PLC among other players in the U.S. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

For instance,

In September 2019, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has published optimistic data sets from JZP-258’s Phase 3 study for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The Phase 3 clinical study data sets will help company to upsurge its market presence as the product is a unique formulation and has 92% less sodium as compared to Xyrem (sodium oxybate).

In March 2019, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. has received the U.S. Food and drug Administration (FDA) authorization for SPRAVATOTM (esketamine) nasal spray CIII antidepressant for treatment-of resistant depression. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorization will help company to lead the market as the product is first new mechanism of action for treatment of major depressive disorder in decades.

U.S. Psychedelic Drugs Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into dissociatives, empathogens, and serotonergic (classical psychedelic drugs). The dissociatives segment dominates the psychedelic drugs market as XYREM (sodium oxybate, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Inc.) is the only approved drug of disruptive psychedelics for the treatment of narcolepsy.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into narcolepsy, treatment-resistant depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), major depressive disorder, others. Narcolepsy as a gamma hydroxybutyric acid (GHB) derivative dominates the psychedelic drugs market and primarily uses psychedelic medicine and the drug has been approved for narcolepsy. Due to this reason, the narcolepsy segment dominates the psychedelic drugs market.

On the basis of route of administration, the market is segmented into oral, intranasal, parenteral, others. Oral is dominant in the psychedelic drugs market as Xyrem is the most branded drug available in the market in oral dosage forms. In addition, patient adherence is very important in symptomatic treatment of the disease. Oral administration of the drug is highly convenient for patients as compared to other forms.

On the basis of drugs, the market is segmented into gamma hydroxybutyric acid (GHB), ketamine, 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine (ecstasy), psilocybin. Gamma hydroxybutyric acid (GHB) dominates the psychedelic drugs market as Xyrem is primarily psychedelic drug and falls into this category. For this reason, the gamma hydroxybutyric acid (GHB) segment dominates the psychedelic drugs market.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, speciality clinic, research organisation, others. Hospitals dominate the psychedelic drugs market due to high patient load and most medicines are given under the supervision of a doctor. For this reason, the hospital segment dominates the psychedelic drugs market.

