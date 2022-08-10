U.S. Presses Congo to Slow Oil-and-Gas Push in Rainforests

KINSHASA, Democratic Republic of Congo — Pushing for a reconsideration of plans by the Democratic Republic of Congo to public sale elements of its huge rainforests and peatlands, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken introduced that American and Congolese officers would type a group to look at proposed oil-and-gas extraction in these areas.

The settlement got here on Tuesday throughout Mr. Blinken’s go to to Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo. Whereas there, the secretary of state expressed concern over an effort by the nation’s president, Félix Tshisekedi, to public sale off huge parcels of land, that are crucial to mitigating local weather change, to power corporations for exploration. Mr. Blinken’s remarks have been the primary time the U.S. authorities has taken a public stand on the problem.

“We had considerations in regards to the announcement of the public sale of those oil and gasoline exploration blocks,” Mr. Blinken stated at a information convention on Tuesday. “A number of the blocks infringe on delicate rainforest and peatland areas, together with within the Virunga Nationwide Park and Salonga Nationwide Park.”