U.S. Nutraceuticals Market estimated to clock a modest CAGR of +7% during the forecast period 2021-2027 With Top Abbott, Amway, Chobani, LLC, General Mills, Inc, Helion Nutraceuticals, LLC.

Nutraceuticals are referred to as food products that provide medical and health benefits. The nutraceutical products are mainly constituted of ingredients such as probiotics and prebiotics, omega 3, fatty acids, vitamins, proteins, minerals, fibers, structured lipids, and amino acids among others.

U.S. Nutraceuticals Market accounted to US$ 73,986.0 Mn in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of +7% during the forecast period 2021 – 2027, to account to US$ 138,047.1 Mn by 2027.

These products provide health benefits beyond the basic nutritional value of food. Nutraceutical products are available in different types, such as functional food, functional beverages, dietary supplements, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

Market Overview:

The report divides the market into different sections and is comprised of market revenue by segments.

The report provides different statistics and figures and charts that will help analyze trends and U.S. Nutraceuticals market share along with its growth rate in different regions and countries.

Key players across the globe are profiled in the report along with its company landscaping. Product portfolio for each company, recent developments and company strategies are covered along with the company financials.

Key Players

Some of the players in the market are Abbott, Amway, Chobani, LLC, General Mills, Inc, Helion Nutraceuticals, LLC, Herbalife International of America, Inc, Kellogg Co., Matsun Nutrition, The Nature’s Bounty Co., and Valensa International.

Various drivers, restraints and opportunities in the U.S. Nutraceuticals market are analyzed in detail in the report. Key drivers that make the overall market grow are discussed thoroughly, along with its impact on the sales of different product types. Report also features restraining factors that are likely to restrain the market growth. As well, different opportunities which will propel the market in future and bring new growth avenues for major market players are discussed in detail.

Apart from this, the report covers various collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, regional expansions, new product launches and product pipelines for the key players involved in the market.

Evident quantitative as well as qualitative insights about the segments are covered in the report along with forecast analysis of all the segments that expected to alter the market in the future are described in detail. The segmental analysis also highlights details about different aspects that will influence the market.

The report gives the pursuer the complete idea and understanding of the market and the regional and country level value and volume scenario and essentials for the industry. Current market insights on the regional level are studied and centered while market estimation, thus giving the reader a specialized idea & plans, financial as well as recent market advancements globally.

