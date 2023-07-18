U.S. Nuclear-Capable Sub Visits South Korea for First Time in Decades

A U.S. submarine able to launching nuclear ballistic missiles arrived in South Korea on Tuesday for the primary time in 4 a long time, the newest effort by Washington to spice up South Koreans’ belief in its dedication to defending the nation towards North Korea.

“As we converse, an American nuclear submarine is making port in Busan at the moment,” Kurt Campbell, the White Home Indo-Pacific coordinator, advised reporters in Seoul on Tuesday, referring to the port within the southwestern nook of South Korea.

The Pentagon had mentioned {that a} nuclear ballistic missile submarine was on its approach, however Mr. Campbell was the primary American official to substantiate its arrival.

​The port name by the Kentucky, an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, “displays the USA’ ironclad dedication to the Republic of Korea for our prolonged deterrence assure,” the U.S. army mentioned in a press release on Tuesday, utilizing South Korea’s official identify.