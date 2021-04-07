U.S. Neurovascular Devices Market is growing at a CAGR of 3.8% & to reach $1,071 million by 2027

The U.S. neurovascular devices market was valued at $946 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $1,071 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.8% from 2020 to 2027.Neurovascular devices are defined as instruments and machines, which are employed in the treatment of various neurovascular disorders.

Key players in the U.S. Neurovascular Devices Covers :

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Integer Holdings Corporation

• Johnson & Johnson (Cerenovus)

• Medtronic Plc.

• Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

• Microport Scientific Corporation

• Penumbra, Inc.

• SAES Getters SpA (Memry Corporation)

• Stryker Corporation

• Terumo Corporation (Microvention, Inc.)

• W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

• Abbott Laboratories

• Acandis GmbH

U.S. Neurovascular Devices Market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Embolization Devices

o Clippings

o Embolic Coils

 Bare Detachable Coils

 Coated Detachable Coils

o Coil Assist Stent

o Coil Assist Balloon

• Revascularization Devices

o Carotid Artery Stents

o Flow Diversion Stents

• Thrombectomy Devices

o Clot Retrieval Devices

o Suction & Aspiration Devices

o Snares

• Embolic Protection Devices

o Distal Filter Devices

o Balloon Occlusion Devices

• Accessory Devices

o Microcatheters

o Micro-guidewires

By Disease Pathology

• Aneurysm

• Arteriovenous Malformation

• Ischemic Stroke

• Stenosis

• Others

Geographic segmentation:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• It offers a quantitative analysis from 2019 to 2027, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

• A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrain the growth of the market is provided.

• The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

The report clearly shows that the U.S. Neurovascular Devices industry has achieved remarkable progress since 2027 with numerous significant developments boosting the growth of the market. This report is prepared based on a detailed assessment of the industry by experts. To conclude, stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other experts in search of factual data on supply, demand, and future predictions would find the report valuable.

