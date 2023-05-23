U.S. Navy Steps Up Efforts to Curb Iran’s Ship Seizures in Strait of Hormuz

U.S. Navy warships stationed within the Persian Gulf area have elevated their patrols by the Strait of Hormuz, the busy service provider ship passageway, in response to current strikes by Iran to grab two oil tankers, the newest signal of rising tensions between Iran and the USA.

“Iran’s actions are unacceptable,” Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, the commander of U.S. naval forces within the area, mentioned in an interview on Monday on the Navy base right here in Bahrain. He was talking a number of days after he rode a Navy guided-missile destroyer by the strait of Hormuz, together with leaders from the French and British navies, in an effort to ship a unified message to Iran.

Iran has “harassed, attacked or interfered” with 15 internationally flagged service provider ships since 2021, Pentagon and White Home officers mentioned this month, as they introduced the transfer to extend patrols by U.S. Navy ships, drones and planes, in addition to these of United States allies within the area.

Most lately, Iran’s Navy flew a helicopter over the deck of an oil tanker named Benefit Candy in late April. The Marshall Islands-flagged ship had been chartered by Chevron, on its strategy to Houston from Kuwait, and in line with Lloyd’s Checklist, which tracks transport, was carrying 750,000 barrels of crude oil.