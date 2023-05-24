U.S.-Made Armored Vehicles Appear to Have Been Used in Attack on Russia

Professional-Ukraine fighters appeared to make use of at the least three American-made armored automobiles throughout an incursion into Russia on Monday, photos and movies verified by The New York Instances reveal.

Russian forces appeared to have captured at the least two of these automobiles, extra visible proof exhibits. It’s unclear how the pro-Ukraine items behind the incursion, which consist largely of anti-Putin Russians, got here to own the automobiles — recognized usually as MRAPs, for Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected. The circumstances that led to the Russians capturing them are additionally unknown, however pro-Russian Telegram teams started posting photos of the gear on Monday night time, hours after the incursion began.

The Instances recognized the automobiles by their markings once they had been inside Ukraine and as soon as once more after they had been within the fingers of Russian forces.

MRAPs had been first constructed for U.S. forces in Iraq and Afghanistan, and the USA has offered a number of hundred to Ukraine’s navy. The particular mannequin seems to be Worldwide MaxxPros. They’ve been seen in movies of varied entrance strains across the nation.