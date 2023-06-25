U.S. Knew Prigozhin Was Preparing to Take Military Action Against Russia
American intelligence officers briefed senior navy and administration officers on Wednesday that Yevgeny Prigozhin, the chief of the mercenary Wagner Group, was making ready to take navy motion towards senior Russian protection officers, in keeping with officers accustomed to the matter.
U.S. spy businesses had indications days earlier that Mr. Prigozhin was planning one thing and labored to refine that materials right into a completed evaluation, officers stated.
The knowledge reveals that the US was conscious of impending occasions in Russia, just like how intelligence businesses had warned in late 2021 that Vladimir V. Putin was planning to invade Ukraine.
However not like with the preliminary invasion, when U.S. officers declassified the intelligence after which launched it to attempt to deter Mr. Putin from invading, intelligence businesses saved silent about Mr. Prigozhin’s plans. U.S. officers felt that in the event that they stated something, Mr. Putin might accuse them of orchestrating a coup. And so they clearly had little curiosity in serving to Mr. Putin keep away from a serious, embarrassing fracturing of his help.
On this case, the data that the long-running feud between Mr. Prigozhin, who obtained his begin as “Putin’s chef” in St. Petersburg, and Russian protection officers was about to devolve into battle was thought-about each strong and alarming. Mr. Prigozhin is thought for his brutality, and had he succeeded in ousting the officers, he would doubtless have been an unpredictable chief. And the chance {that a} main nuclear-armed rival of the US might descend into inside chaos carried with it a brand new set of dangers.
Whereas it’s not clear precisely when the US first discovered of the plot, intelligence officers performed briefings on Wednesday with administration and protection officers. On Thursday, as further affirmation of the plot got here in, intelligence officers knowledgeable a slim group of congressional leaders, in keeping with officers accustomed to the briefings who spoke on situation of anonymity as a result of they weren’t approved to talk publicly. By Friday evening, Mr. Prigozhin had dramatically escalated his feud, launching a march on Moscow that the Russian authorities described as an tried coup. On Saturday, he referred to as his fighters off and agreed to flee to Belarus.
CNN earlier reported that the US had briefed congressional leaders about their issues that Mr. Prigozhin was making ready to problem Russia’s navy management.
For years, Mr. Prigozhin hated Sergei Ok. Shoigu, the minister of protection, and Gen. Valery Gerasimov, the chief of the overall workers of the Russian armed forces, and the sensation was mutual, U.S. officers stated. However it took the conflict in Ukraine, officers stated earlier this yr, for the animosity to spill into the open, often expressed by Mr. Prigozhin in ill-tempered posts on Telegram, a social media platform.
In latest months, intelligence officers have tracked the rising animosity between Mr. Prigozhin and leaders of Russia’s protection ministry and spent appreciable time analyzing it.
The intelligence businesses’ conclusion was that it was a transparent signal of the inner tensions attributable to the conflict in Ukraine, a product of Russia’s battle to produce its troops adequately.
It was a sign, one official stated, of how the conflict was going badly for each Wagner and the common navy.
Intelligence experiences launched as a part of the Discord leaks additionally confirmed that the US had intercepted communications between senior Russian navy leaders debating deal with Mr. Prigozhin’s fixed calls for for extra ammunition.
In interviews earlier than the present disaster, U.S. officers stated it was not simply Wagner forces that confronted provide shortages, however your complete Russian navy. These issues have plagued the Russian navy for months, however American officers stated earlier this week that that they had develop into extra apparent because the Ukrainian counteroffensive started.
Mr. Putin additionally might have given Mr. Prigozhin the false perception he might transfer past public criticism to motion towards his navy allies. In the course of the combat for town of Bakhmut, the U.S. authorities assessed that Mr. Putin very doubtless ordered common Russian items to strengthen Wagner forces.
After the seize of Bakhmut, the Russian protection ministry moved to chop down the facility of Wagner. Russia compelled all volunteers for its forces to signal contracts with the Ministry of Protection. The transfer reduce Wagner off from recruits and meant that for the mercenaries to return to the battlefield in Ukraine, Mr. Prigozhin must subordinate his forces to the Protection Ministry, stated Tatiana Stanovaya, a senior fellow on the Carnegie Endowment for Worldwide Peace.
Inserting Wagner forces underneath the management of Mr. Shoigu was “out of the query” for Mr. Prigozhin, Ms. Stanovaya stated.
Lots of Mr. Prigozhin’s tensions with the navy had performed out in public. He used interviews and Telegram posts to berate Mr. Shoigu and Basic Gerasimov, calling them incompetent and charging that they had been deceptive Mr. Putin concerning the progress of the conflict with Ukraine.
American officers conceded that there was a component of theater to Mr. Prigozhin’s public complaints however that it was nonetheless helpful for Mr. Putin, who himself has privately criticized his navy management for being too passive through the Ukraine conflict.
Nonetheless, American officers concluded that Mr. Prigozhin’s public statements weren’t managed by Mr. Putin. His combat with the ministry of protection, officers stated earlier this yr, was actual, not political theater, fueled by the massive casualties Russia had suffered in Bakhmut.
Mr. Prigozhin’s critique went past an argument over wanted provides. He charged that the navy management was corrupt and incompetent. For his or her half, some navy leaders had been jealous of his affect with Mr. Putin, American officers stated earlier this yr.
However it was solely in latest days that intelligence officers obtained the preliminary warnings that Mr. Prigozhin would possibly take motion.
Officers stated that intelligence businesses had not identified what the outcomes of Mr. Prigozhin’s actions may be, however they had been instantly anxious about the way it would possibly have an effect on the management of Russia’s nuclear weapons. President Biden, talking in October, talked of the hazards that Mr. Putin would pose if he felt cornered and stated the US was in search of “off ramps” for Mr. Putin.
Since Mr. Prigozhin took motion on Friday, American officers have been locked down, saying little publicly about his intentions or what they knew about occasions on the bottom. Officers have been cautious, each as a result of occasions had been transferring quick and since they didn’t need to give Mr. Putin any excuse in charge the West for Mr. Prigozhin’s actions. However a number of officers stated they absolutely anticipated that Mr. Putin would finally say the rebellion was the results of a overseas plot.
Mr. Prigozhin is underneath indictment in the US for his position in attempting to affect the 2016 presidential election in favor of Donald J. Trump.