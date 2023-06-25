U.S. Knew Prigozhin Was Preparing to Take Military Action Against Russia

American intelligence officers briefed senior navy and administration officers on Wednesday that Yevgeny Prigozhin, the chief of the mercenary Wagner Group, was making ready to take navy motion towards senior Russian protection officers, in keeping with officers accustomed to the matter.

U.S. spy businesses had indications days earlier that Mr. Prigozhin was planning one thing and labored to refine that materials right into a completed evaluation, officers stated.

The knowledge reveals that the US was conscious of impending occasions in Russia, just like how intelligence businesses had warned in late 2021 that Vladimir V. Putin was planning to invade Ukraine.

However not like with the preliminary invasion, when U.S. officers declassified the intelligence after which launched it to attempt to deter Mr. Putin from invading, intelligence businesses saved silent about Mr. Prigozhin’s plans. U.S. officers felt that in the event that they stated something, Mr. Putin might accuse them of orchestrating a coup. And so they clearly had little curiosity in serving to Mr. Putin keep away from a serious, embarrassing fracturing of his help.