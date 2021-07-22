U.S. Interventional Radiology Market: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027
Interventional Radiology Market in U.S. Along With the Current Trends and Future Estimations
According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, ” U.S. Interventional Radiology Market by Product (MRI System, Ultrasound Imaging System, CT Scanner, Angiography System, Fluoroscopy System, and Biopsy System), Procedure (Angiography, Balloon Angioplasty, Embolization, Biopsy, Vertebroplasty–Kyphoplasty, and RF Ablation), Application (Oncology, Cardiology, Urology & Nephrology, and Gastroenterology), and End User (Hospitals, Catheterization Labs, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027″
The U.S. market size of Interventional Radiology is $XX million in 2019 with XX CAGR, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2027 with a CAGR of XX% from 2020 to 2027.
Click Here To Access Sample Report https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4873
The key players operating in the U.S. interventional-radiology market include GENERAL ELECTRIC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Carestream Health, Esaote SpA, Hologic, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation and Samsung Medison Co., Ltd., and Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics, Inc. Other players profiled in the report are Embolx, Inc., Cardinal Health, B. Braun Melsungen AG, BD, Stryker, and Cook.
Our Report Offers:
- Strategic recommendations in the main business segment of the market forecast.
- Competitive landscaping of major general trends.
- Company profiling with detailed strategy, financial and recent developments.
- Latest technological progress mapping supply chain trends.
- Evaluation of market share for regional and country-level segments.
- Market share analysis of top industry players.
- Strategic recommendations for new entrants.
- All mentioned segments, and regional market forecasts for the next 10 years.
- Market Trends (Drivers, Difficulties, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities and Recommendations)
For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4873
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
- This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current interventional radiology market trends and future estimations from 2019 to 2026, which assist to identify the prevailing opportunities.
- A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the global interventional radiology market is provided.
- Region-wise and country-wise market conditions are comprehensively analyzed in this report.
- An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that are expected to allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.