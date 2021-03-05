U.S. HSV1 Treatment Market Research Report: Worldwide Analysis by 2027| Top Competitors-Avet Pharmaceuticals Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Tolmar Pharmaceuticals, Inc
HSV1 treatment market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 11.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 1,098.29 million by 2027.
Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report
- GlaxoSmithKline plc,
- Apotex Inc.,
- Mylan N.V.,
- Cipla Inc.,
- Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.),
- Avet Pharmaceuticals Inc.,
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC,
- Tolmar Pharmaceuticals, Inc,
- Perrigo Company plc
- Ortho Dermatologics’ (A Part of Bausch Healthcare Companies Inc.)
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd
- Fresenius Kabi USA (A Subsidiary of Fresenius Kabi AG)
- Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.
In-depth analysis of the market
- Strategic recommendations in key business sections in light of the market estimations.
- Market share and size of all the foremost industry players.
- The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the HSV1 treatment Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies
- To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the HSV1 treatment market
- Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of HSV1 treatment across Global.
HSV1 Treatment Market Scope and Market Size
The U.S. HSV1 treatment market is categorized into eight notable segments which are based on the basis of type, occurrence, treatment, route of administration, population type, gender, end user, and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you to analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
- On the basis of type, the U.S. HSV1 treatment market is segmented into cold sores & genital herpes. In 2020, cold sores segment is dominating as basically they are a group of tiny blisters sometimes that also lead to the feverish blisters and about 80% of American adults suffering from cold sores (HSV1) which causes fever and blisters around the mouth.
- On the basis of occurrence, the U.S. HSV1 treatment market is segmented into primary herpes and recurrent herpes. In 2020, primary herpes segment dominates the market due to large number of patients which get infected with the infection. Primary herpes are mostly asymptomatic and sometimes also leads to very painful conditions and recurrent herpes mostly causes cold sores and they can affect the quality of life in a serious manner.
- On the basis of treatment, the U.S. HSV1 treatment market is segmented into drugs and vaccines. In 2020, drugs segment is dominating in the HSV1 treatment market because till the date there is no proper medication or vaccination which could cure the HSV infection.
- On the basis of route of administration, the U.S. HSV1 treatment market is segmented into oral, topical and parenteral. In 2020, oral segment dominates the market due to presence of higher number of oral dosage for the treatment.
- On the basis of population type, the U.S. HSV1 treatment market is segmented into neonates, pediatrics and adults. In 2020, adults segment dominates the market because in the U.S., majorly adults get affected with the infection and rate of HSV infection rise with the age.
- On the basis of gender, the U.S. HSV1 treatment market is segmented into male and female. In 2020, female segment dominates the market because of the infection transmission which is more efficient from men to women as compared to women to men.
- On the basis of end user, the U.S. HSV1 treatment market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, home healthcare and others. In 2020, specialty clinics segment dominates the market due to oral herpes which are visible around the mouth and is quite painful and required urgent medical assistance.
- On the basis of distribution channel, the U.S. HSV1 treatment market is segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, online pharmacy and others. In 2020, hospital pharmacy segment dominates the market due to presence of number of options for drugs according to the patient needs.
Easy Availability of Over the Counter Drugs for HSV1 is Propelling the U.S. HSV1 Treatment Market Growth
HSV1 treatment market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in HSV1 treatment industry with HSV1 treatment sales, impact of advancement in the HSV1 treatment and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the HSV1 treatment market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.
The U.S. HSV1 Treatment New Market Developments
- In May 2020, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd officially announced the acquisition of Stratos Genomics. This acquisition lead to the development of DNA based sequencing for diagnostics use. This enhanced the healthcare diagnosis segment of the company, thus leading to more revenue generation of the company.
- In October 2019, Bausch Health Companies Inc. presented 18 posters during the Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference in Las Vegas. In this presentation, the company presented analysis of different dermatological products involving alterno (tretinoin 0.05%) lotion, for HSV1 treatment. This data presentation helped the company to enhance awareness among patients which led to a positive impact on company’s revenue.
Key Pointers Covered in the U.S. HSV1 Treatment Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027
- Market Size
- Top to Bottom Market Analysis
- Recent Developments for Market Competitors
- Recent Market Value for Different Countries
- Market Value and Overview of HSV1 Treatment Market
- Company Profiling of Top Eight Players of HSV1 Treatment Market
