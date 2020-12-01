U.S. HSV1 Treatment Market Booming Demand Leading To Exponential CAGR Growth By 2027|| Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.), Avet Pharmaceuticals

HSV1 treatment market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 11.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 1,098.29 million by 2027.

Some of the major players operating in the HSV1 treatment market are GlaxoSmithKline plc., Apotex Inc., Mylan N.V., Cipla Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.), Avet Pharmaceuticals Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC., Tolmar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Perrigo Company plc, Ortho Dermatologics’ (A Part of Bausch Healthcare Companies Inc.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Fresenius Kabi USA (A Subsidiary of Fresenius Kabi AG), Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., EXCELL BIOTECH, NANOVIRICIDES, INC., Glenmark Pharmaceutical Inc., USA (A Subsidiary of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.), X-Vax Technology, Inc., AiCuris GmbH & Co. KG, Mustang Bio (A Subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.), and Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. among other domestic players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The U.S. HSV1 Treatment Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research, the market for HSV1 treatment in the U.S. is growing with market leader GlaxoSmithKline plc which accounts an estimated market share of approximately 16.24%. The company has gained outstanding sale by providing HSV1 treatment products.

In August 2018, Bausch Health Companies Inc. received FDA approval for new drug application filed for altreno. Altreno is a formulation of tretinoin and is used for HSV1 treatment. This approval helped the company to expand its product portfolio for HSV1 treatment.

HSV1 Treatment Market Scope and Market Size

The U.S. HSV1 treatment market is categorized into eight notable segments which are based on the basis of type, occurrence, treatment, route of administration, population type, gender, end user, and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you to analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the U.S. HSV1 treatment market is segmented into cold sores & genital herpes. In 2020, cold sores segment is dominating as basically they are a group of tiny blisters sometimes that also lead to the feverish blisters and about 80% of American adults suffering from cold sores (HSV1) which causes fever and blisters around the mouth.

On the basis of occurrence, the U.S. HSV1 treatment market is segmented into primary herpes and recurrent herpes. In 2020, primary herpes segment dominates the market due to large number of patients which get infected with the infection. Primary herpes are mostly asymptomatic and sometimes also leads to very painful conditions and recurrent herpes mostly causes cold sores and they can affect the quality of life in a serious manner.

On the basis of treatment, the U.S. HSV1 treatment market is segmented into drugs and vaccines. In 2020, drugs segment is dominating in the HSV1 treatment market because till the date there is no proper medication or vaccination which could cure the HSV infection.

On the basis of route of administration, the U.S. HSV1 treatment market is segmented into oral, topical and parenteral. In 2020, oral segment dominates the market due to presence of higher number of oral dosage for the treatment.

On the basis of population type, the U.S. HSV1 treatment market is segmented into neonates, pediatrics and adults. In 2020, adults segment dominates the market because in the U.S., majorly adults get affected with the infection and rate of HSV infection rise with the age.

On the basis of gender, the U.S. HSV1 treatment market is segmented into male and female. In 2020, female segment dominates the market because of the infection transmission which is more efficient from men to women as compared to women to men.

On the basis of end user, the U.S. HSV1 treatment market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, home healthcare and others. In 2020, specialty clinics segment dominates the market due to oral herpes which are visible around the mouth and is quite painful and required urgent medical assistance.

On the basis of distribution channel, the U.S. HSV1 treatment market is segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, online pharmacy and others. In 2020, hospital pharmacy segment dominates the market due to presence of number of options for drugs according to the patient needs.

Easy Availability of Over the Counter Drugs for HSV1 is Propelling the U.S. HSV1 Treatment Market Growth

HSV1 treatment market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in HSV1 treatment industry with HSV1 treatment sales, impact of advancement in the HSV1 treatment and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the HSV1 treatment market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

