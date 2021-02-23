U.S. Healthcare Analytics Market Size, Status, Global Demand and Opportunities 2021 to 2027 Health Catalyst, Inovalon, McKesson Corporation

Global U.S. Healthcare Analytics Market 2021 by market Size, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027 released by Data bridge Market Research Provides meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. The report takes into consideration the major factors including market definition, classifications, key developments, applications, and engagements along with the detailed actions of key players with respect to product launches, joint ventures, developments, mergers and acquisitions and effects of the same in terms of sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values. Businesses can accomplish an absolute knowhow of general market conditions and tendencies with the information and data covered in the wide ranging U.S. Healthcare Analytics market report. The report encompasses various segments linked to U.S. Healthcare Analytics industry and market with comprehensive research and analysis.

Download Free Exclusive Sample (350 Pages PDF) Report: To Know the Impact of COVID-19 on this Industry @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=u-s-healthcare-analytics-market&AS

U.S. Healthcare Analytics Market: Players Segment Analysis (Company and Product introduction, U.S. Healthcare Analytics Sales Volume, Revenue, Price, and Gross Margin):

IBM

Wipro Limited

Allscripts

Cerner Corporation

Health Catalyst

Inovalon

McKesson Corporation

MEDEANALYTICS, INC

Optum, Inc

Oracle

The report also includes the impact of ongoing crisis i.e. COVID-19 on the U.S. Healthcare Analytics Market and what the future holds for it. It provides an analysis of the effects of the pandemic on the economy. The outbreak has directly disturbed the demand and supply chain.U.S. Healthcare Analytics market analysis report provides the best market study of market growth and its fluctuating trends with high accuracy and reliability. Crucial and important market data is collected with in-depth study and actionable insights to generate this market report.. DBMR has gathered insights from several delegates of the industry and got involved in the primary and secondary research to provide the clients with data and strategies to combat the market challenges during and after COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. Healthcare Analytics market analysis report provides the best market study of market growth and its fluctuating trends with high accuracy and reliability. Crucial and important market data is collected with in-depth study and actionable insights to generate this market report. In today’s fast-paced business environment, companies have to identify and grab new opportunities as they arise, while staying away from threats and adapt quickly. This market report contains precise introduction that provides background information, target audience, and objectives. It also has qualitative research describing the participants in the research and why they are relevant for the business.

U.S. Healthcare Analytics Market Segmentation:

By Type (Prescriptive Analytics, Predictive Analytics, Descriptive Analytics)

By Component (Services, Software, Hardware)

By Delivery Model (On-Demand, On-Premise)

U.S. Healthcare Analytics Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Get Complete Latest TOC of This Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=u-s-healthcare-analytics-market&AS

U.S. Healthcare Analytics Market Report Includes:

Stroke Treatment Market Overview

Economic Impact on Industry

Market Competition by Manufacturers

Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Market Analysis by Application

Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

U.S. Healthcare Analytics Market Forecast

Continued……..

Competitive Landscape and U.S. Healthcare Analytics Market Share Analysis

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are IBM, Wipro Limited, Allscripts, Cerner Corporation, Health Catalyst, Inovalon, McKesson Corporation, MEDEANALYTICS, INC., Optum, Inc., Oracle, SAS Institute Inc., SCIOInspire, Corp., Verscend Technologies Pvt. Ltd, CitiusTech Inc. Vitreos Health, Ikon Tech IQVIA, and GENERAL ELECTRIC among others

Product Launch:

In 2018, Medtronic plc and its strategic technology partner, IBM Watson Health, announced commercial availability of the Sugar.IQ smart diabetes assistant, a first-of-its-kind intelligent app designed to simplify and improve daily diabetes management

In April, Inovalon announced the launch of Clinical Data Extraction as a Service (CDEaaS) and Natural Language Processing as a Service (NLPaaS), two new offerings of the Inovalon ONE™ Platform

In 2017, VitreosHealth Launched AI-Driven, High-Impact, Digital Member Engagement Solution. This Digital Engagement Service amplifies care management impact to reach more patients at the right time.

In 2018, SAS for Containers was launched . This will help IBM Watson Health to expand their product portfolio and become a strong market player.

In 2018, ExpressCoverage has been launched by McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds (divisions of McKesson Corporation). This is an Integrated eServices platform designed to improve the patient care journey. ExpressCoverage is a new and powerful patient provision platform that will help consumers to connect patients, providers, payers and the life science industry to facilitate patient access and adherence for improved outcomes.

Influence Highlights Of The U.S. Healthcare Analytics Market Report:

A detailed look at the Industry

Changing business trends in the U.S. Healthcare Analytics Market

A concurrent evaluation of multiple parameters is necessary in diagnosing the occurrence of U.S. Healthcare Analytics Market.

Detailed market bifurcation analysis at different level such as type, application, end-user, regions/countries

Historical and forecast size of the market in terms of revenue (USD Million)

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

Competitive landscape and player positioning analysis for the market

U.S. Healthcare Analytics Market Scope and Market Size

The U.S. healthcare analytics market is segmented into five notable segments such as Type, Component, Delivery Model, Application, End User and Geography.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into predictive analytics, descriptive analytics and prescriptive analytics. In 2019 prescriptive analytics segment is growing at the highest CAGR and expected in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. On 2018 , McKesson launched Health Mart Atlas, which is the largest network of high-performing community pharmacies dedicated to delivering high quality care with a personal touch

On the basis of component, the market is segmented into software, hardware and services. The services segment is sub-segmented into support services and business analytics services. In 2019, services segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. On 2018, McKesson acquired RxCrossroads (Louisville, U.S.). With this acquisition McKesson has become a partner with pharmaceutical manufacturers, providers, pharmacies, governments and other organizations in healthcare to help provide medicines, medical products and healthcare services to the patients.

On the basis of delivery model, the market is segmented into on-demand and on-premise. In 2019, on-demand segment is growing at the highest CAGR of in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In 2018, EPSi, Allscripts flagship budgeting, long-range planning, cost accounting and financial decision support platform, announced a partnership with MPA Healthcare Solutions.



Make An Enquiry and Ask For Customized Report@ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=u-s-healthcare-analytics-market&AS

About Data Bridge Market Research Private Ltd:

Data Bridge Market Research Pvt Ltd is a multinational management consulting firm with offices in India and Canada. As an innovative and neoteric market analysis and advisory company with unmatched durability level and advanced approaches. We are committed to uncover the best consumer prospects and to foster useful knowledge for your company to succeed in the market.

Data Bridge Market Research is a result of sheer wisdom and practice that was conceived and built-in Pune in the year 2015. The company came into existence from the healthcare department with far fewer employees intending to cover the whole market while providing the best class analysis. Later, the company widened its departments, as well as expands their reach by opening a new office in Gurugram location in the year 2018, where a team of highly qualified personnel joins hands for the growth of the company. “Even in the tough times of COVID-19 where the Virus slowed down everything around the world, the dedicated Team of Data Bridge Market Research worked round the clock to provide quality and support to our client base, which also tells about the excellence in our sleeve.”

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email @ Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com