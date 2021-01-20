U.S. Healthcare Analytics Market Overview, Outlook, Recent Trend By Top Competitors | IBM, Wipro Limited, Allscripts

U.S. Healthcare Analytics Market 2021 by Top players, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027 report provides a credible U.S. Healthcare Analytics market analysis report carries out research and analysis of the market for a certain product/service which includes the investigation into customer inclinations. It carries out the study of various customer capabilities such as investment attributes and buying potential. This market report contains feedback from the target audience to understand their characteristics, expectations, and requirements. The report provides new and exciting strategies for upcoming products by determining the category and features of products that the target audiences will readily accept. The U.S. Healthcare Analytics market report collects data about the target market such as pricing trends, customer requirements, competitor analysis, and other such details.

Top Key Players of the Market:

IBM

Wipro Limited

Allscripts

Cerner Corporation

Health Catalyst

Inovalon

McKesson Corporation

MEDEANALYTICS, INC.

Optum, Inc.

Oracle

SAS Institute Inc.

Detailed Market Analysis and Insights:

By Type (Prescriptive Analytics, Predictive Analytics, Descriptive Analytics)

By Component (Services, Software, Hardware), Delivery Model (On-Demand, On-Premise)

U.S. Healthcare Analytics Market Scope and Market Size:-

The U.S. healthcare analytics market is segmented into five notable segments such as Type, Component, Delivery Model, Application, End User and Geography.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into predictive analytics, descriptive analytics and prescriptive analytics. In 2019 prescriptive analytics segment is growing at the highest CAGR and expected in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of component, the market is segmented into software, hardware and services. The services segment is sub-segmented into support services and business analytics services. In 2019, services segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of delivery model, the market is segmented into on-demand and on-premise. In 2019, on-demand segment is growing at the highest CAGR of in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are IBM, Wipro Limited, Allscripts, Cerner Corporation, Health Catalyst, Inovalon, McKesson Corporation, MEDEANALYTICS, INC., Optum, Inc., Oracle, SAS Institute Inc., SCIOInspire, Corp., Verscend Technologies Pvt. Ltd, CitiusTech Inc. Vitreos Health, Ikon Tech IQVIA, and GENERAL ELECTRIC among others

Product Launch:

In 2018, Medtronic plc and its strategic technology partner, IBM Watson Health, announced commercial availability of the Sugar.IQ smart diabetes assistant, a first-of-its-kind intelligent app designed to simplify and improve daily diabetes management

In April, Inovalon announced the launch of Clinical Data Extraction as a Service (CDEaaS) and Natural Language Processing as a Service (NLPaaS), two new offerings of the Inovalon ONE™ Platform

In 2017, VitreosHealth Launched AI-Driven, High-Impact, Digital Member Engagement Solution. This Digital Engagement Service amplifies care management impact to reach more patients at the right time.

In 2018, SAS for Containers was launched . This will help IBM Watson Health to expand their product portfolio and become a strong market player.

In 2018, ExpressCoverage has been launched by McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds (divisions of McKesson Corporation). This is an Integrated eServices platform designed to improve the patient care journey. ExpressCoverage is a new and powerful patient provision platform that will help consumers to connect patients, providers, payers and the life science industry to facilitate patient access and adherence for improved outcomes.

Table of Content

U.S. Healthcare Analytics Market Research Report

Market Overview Economic Impact on Industry (COVID Impact Analysis) Market Competition by Key players U.S. Healthcare Analytics Market Forecast (2020-2027) Revenue (Value), volume, Price Trend by Type Market Analysis by Application Market Effect Factors Analysis Research Findings and Conclusion Appendix – Methodology/Research Approach, Market Share Estimation, Data Source, Secondary Sources, Primary Sources, and Disclaimer

On the Basis of Region

The report is mainly segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate of U.S. Healthcare Analytics in these regions, from 2020 to 2027, covering:

U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K.

Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand

Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA)

