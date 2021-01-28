U.S. Healthcare Analytics Market Insights on Challenges and New Trends 2026 | Leading Players Health Catalyst, Inovalon, McKesson Corporation, MEDEANALYTICS, INC., Optum, Inc., Oracle

U.S. Healthcare Analytics Market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 15.9% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are IBM, Wipro Limited, Allscripts, Cerner Corporation, Health Catalyst, Inovalon, McKesson Corporation, MEDEANALYTICS, INC., Optum, Inc., Oracle, SAS Institute Inc., SCIOInspire, Corp., Verscend Technologies Pvt. Ltd, CitiusTech Inc. Vitreos Health, Ikon Tech IQVIA, and GENERAL ELECTRIC among others

Healthcare analytics is also known as clinical data analytics which is the branch of analysis that offers insights into patient records, hospital management, diagnosis and more providing insights on macro and micro levels. Healthcare analytics helps in providing real-time data that can help in deciding the course of future treatment of the patient.

Analytics can be used in multiple ways in today’s healthcare setting, like:

Operations management

Clinical variability (cost/quality/outcomes) assessment

Patient segmentation

Risk management

Population health

Patient monitoring

Segmentation:U.S. Healthcare Analytics Market

By Type

(Prescriptive Analytics, Predictive Analytics, Descriptive Analytics),

Component (Services, Software, Hardware),

Delivery Model

(On-Demand, On-Premise),

Application

(Clinical Analytics, Population Health Analytics, Operational and Administrative Analytics, Financial Analytics),

End User

(Healthcare Payers, Healthcare Providers and ACOS, HIES, MCOS, AND TPAS)

Table of Contents:

