U.S.electrical & electronic Testing, Inspection, & Certification (TIC) market has reached USD 33,684.7 billion in 2020 and is further expected to reach USD 46,306.7 billion in the forecast period (2021-2026) at a CAGR of 5.72%

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the US TIC is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The US TIC Market is projected to reach the valuation of 46,306.7 billion by the year 2026 by growing at a CAGR of 5.72% during the forecast period 2020- 2026. The introduction of new technologies, combined with stricter environmental legislation and increased health-safety initiatives, shifted the entire industry’s perspective on compliance with standards and regulations. Testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) play an important role in ensuring that facility, systems, and goods meet safety and quality requirements and regulations. The market is expected to expand despite the industrial seasonality, due to the growing demand for inspection and testing processes at regular intervals across a few industries, such as oil and gas.

Increased demand in automotive testing

The automobile industry has experienced a constant rise in the incorporation of electronics architecture in automobiles. The increasing need for comfort and safety has paved the way for massive innovations and research and development efforts from original equipment manufacturers and automotive dealers for the testing of electronics parts and compliance with international and U.S. government regulations. Furthermore, the overall heaviness of the vehicles has augmented owing to the combination of electronic features. The regulations about vehicular fuel emissions and consumption will foster the demand for automotive testing.

Also, the United States Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHSA) established a national program encompassing new standards intended to decrease Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions so as to progress the fuel economy. The EPA has also set greenhouse gas emissions standards under the Clean Air Act to lessen the emission of GHG. The rigorous Euro 6 norms, launched by the European Union (EU), aim at making cars cleaner by letting down the exhaust discharge of harmful gases such as carbon monoxide (CO), nitrogen oxide (NOx), and hydrocarbons. The new Euro 6 norms have diverse standards for diesel and petrol cars. Such factors are playing a major role in boosting the growth of automotive testing even in the United States.

Sample Copy @https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/u.s.-electrical-&-electronics-testing,-inspection,-and-certification-(tic)-market/report-sample

Increasing TIC in the Medical Equipment Industry

The harmonization of standards, rising demand for medical equipment in the U.S., and growing need for verification and validation for medical equipment are a few factors driving the growth of the medical equipment testing market. Furthermore, strict government regulations and the growing trend of outsourcing medical equipment testing services are also propelling the market growth. The pandemic has further emphasized the growth of advanced low-cost medical equipment. Since such equipment must adhere to stringent medical device standards, henceforth, companies are capitalizing heavily on testing services.

A growing need for TIC services has been witnessed in the medical industry as well due to the ever-increasing demand for superior quality and standard products. Testing providers in the medical device testing industry ensure that medical devices comply with the essential safety, quality, performance, and regulatory standards. A few of the major instances of testing services are biocompatibility testing, electromedical equipment testing, and clinical research services which are used for the evaluation of the final product, investigation of defective material, as well as testing the performance of devices and the electrical safety of the equipment.

Recent Development

On 9 March 2021, Bureau Veritas announced that they will provide their expertise to the Eolmed project. It will consist of three wind turbines with a combined capacity of 30MW and will be able to satisfy the energy needs of 50,000 people. The wind turbines will be mounted on floating platforms more than 18 km from the shore and grounded at an average depth of 60 meters.

Bureau Veritas announced that they will provide their expertise to the Eolmed project. It will consist of three wind turbines with a combined capacity of 30MW and will be able to satisfy the energy needs of 50,000 people. The wind turbines will be mounted on floating platforms more than 18 km from the shore and grounded at an average depth of 60 meters. On 20 October 2020, Applus+, the global testing, inspection, and certification company announced that they had agreed to acquire the entire share capital of BesiktaBilprovningSverige Holding AB (Besikta) from Volati AB.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2020 Base Year – 2020 Forecast – 2021 – 2026 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage Northern, Southern, Eastern, Western, Central, Texas State, and California State Product/Service Segmentation By service, product, offering, and region Key Players Key Players for Market Includes: – DEKRA CERTIFICATION B.V, Nemko, NTS, CESI S.p.A. QIMA, Applus+, Bureau Veritas, SGS SA, Eurofins Scientific, UL LLC, Intertek Group plc, and other prominent players

By Service

Testing

Inspection

Certification

By Product

Smart Lighting System

Smart Wiring System

HVAC System

Electrical Component

e-Toys

Household Appliances

Security & Access Control

By Offering

Electromagnetic Compatibility

Electrical Safety

Connectivity

Digital Services

Energy Efficiency Testing

Cybersecurity Services

By Region

Northern Region

SouthernRegion

EasternRegion

WesternRegion

CentralRegion

Texas State

California State

Do not hesitate to consult our analyst prior to purchasing the report at: https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/u.s.-electrical-&-electronics-testing,-inspection,-and-certification-(tic)-market/enquire-before-purchase

About Us:

Blueweave Consulting offers a one-stop solution for your market intelligence needs for any service or product. You get well-researched comprehensive reports based on qualitative and quantitative data to put your business plan into action. Your well-informed and timely decisions using our reports avert situations of excessive risks and help you grow your business with optimum risk-return trade-off.

Contact Us: