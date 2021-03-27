U.S. Electric Bus Market Competitive Landscape, Insights by Geography, and Growth Opportunity

The U.S. electric bus market growth will be driven, by factors such as stringent emission norms in the country, environmental benefits of electric vehicles (EVs), favorable government policies to support EVs, long-term operational cost benefits offered by these buses to transit agencies, at a CAGR of 58.4% during the forecast period (2020–2024). The market generated $469.3 million revenue in 2019 and it is projected to reach $2,675.1 million by 2024. Moreover, the declining cost and rising efficiency of automobile batteries will facilitate market growth in the foreseeable future.

Moreover, environmental advantage of these vehicles is the strongest driver of the market. The U.S. is the second-largest emitter of carbon after China and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) states that transportation sector of the country emits a considerable amount of carbon. To mitigate this critical issue, federal and state governments is encouraging fleet owners and transit agencies to adopt EVs, as these do not have an internal combustion engine (ICE). Even if they have an ICE, which is being used in conjunction with electric motor, they emit very less carbon.

Additionally, the growing adoption of depot-charging buses over en-route charging buses has become a key trend in the U.S. electric bus market, in the recent years. At early stages, most of the electric buses in the country operated on small-sized batteries, which require frequent charging. Whereas, the depot-charging buses have larger batteries that need an overnight charging, thereby, making them operationally similar to traditional diesel buses. Furthermore, the constant improvements in battery technology have led to the introduction of longer-driving range electric buses in the country.

Thus, with the rising subsidies and investments from the federal, state, and local governments of the U.S. to boost the adoption of EVs, the demand for electric buses in US will amplify significantly in the foreseeable future.

