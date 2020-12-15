U.S. Electric Bus Market Assess the Trends, Opportunities and Competition in the Market

In 2018, the U.S. electric bus market generated a revenue of $445.7 million and is predicted to attain a value of $1,554.5 million in 2024. The factors positively affecting the market are long-term economic benefits to transit agencies, falling battery costs and improving operational efficiency, environmental benefits, availability of state, local, and federal funding toward zero-emission buses, and strict regulatory measures to reduce emissions.

Buses that use electricity as their primary or secondary source of power are referred to as electric buses.

The environmental benefits of electric buses, primarily for areas with air quality issues and places with ambitious greenhouse gas reduction targets, are among the key driving factors of the U.S. electric bus market. The surging vehicular emissions have led to increased concern among the environmental agencies and the government, which has further resulted in the formation of strict rules and regulations for dealing with this problem.

In addition to this, the awareness among people regarding the environment is also rising, which is why they are increasingly opting for low and zero-emission transport systems.

A major driving factor of the U.S. electric bus market is the falling battery costs and improving operational efficiency.

As per the industry experts, the average cost of Li-ion battery cells, for large orders, reduced to $333/kWh in 2018 from $1000/kWh in 2010.

Since, around 25–40% manufacturing cost of an electric bus is accounted for by the battery, the declining pries of batteries will result in an increased affordability of electric buses. In addition to this, the growing battery production capacity in the U.S. is predicted to lower the battery prices.

Competitive Landscape of U.S. Electric Bus Market

The U.S. electric bus market is in its growing phase, with BYD Motors Inc., Proterra Inc., and NFI Group Inc. as major battery electric bus manufacturers and GILLIG LLC and NFI Group Inc.

as major hybrid electric bus manufacturers. Other prominent electric bus manufacturers include Blue Bird Corporation, GreenPower Motor Company Inc., COBUS Industries GmbH, ElDorado National California Inc., and Nova Bus Corporation.