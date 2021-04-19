U.S. Disposable Face Mask Market Size to Reach USD 19.5 Billion by 2030

U.S. Disposable Face Mask Market to surpass USD 19.5 Billion by 2030 from USD 9.18 billion in 2019 in terms of value growing at a CAGR of 59.5% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2020-30. Demand for disposable face masks has been motivated by the widespread effect of the latest coronavirus in the U.S. In addition, the growth of the market will be tremendously aided by growing government spending coupled with ease in the documentation related to the manufacture of face masks with immediate effect. In addition, in order to increase domestic production and delivery of PPEs, the implementation of the Defense Production Act is projected to further increase market growth over the coming months. In addition, a large number of independent fashion designers and renowned apparel manufacturers have concentrated on the concept of manufacturing face masks for both medical and consumer-grade products with the guidance of healthcare companies, in line with the ongoing demand for stylish and trendy products in the region.

The disposable face mask serves as a protective shield between patients and surgical teams. It also helps to avoid germs and reduce the chances of environmental pollutants being affected. Disposable face masks are medical masks used by the public to protect themselves from any viruses and toxins that can cause infections in the environment.

Request Free Sample Copy Research Report @ https://www.fatposglobal.com/sample-request-512

Free Sample Includes:

Market size & share analysis

Top market players with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis

Market growth drivers and restraints

Market opportunities & challenges

Research methodology

(Get Sample Report within 12hrs with Covid-19 Impact Analysis)

U.S. Disposable Face Mask Market: Key Players

Honeywell International Inc.

3M

Kimberly Clark Worldwide

SAS Safety Corp

Gerson

KOWA

Uvex

Moldex

U.S. Disposable Face Mask Market: Segments

Protective Face mask segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

U.S. Disposable Face Mask Market is segmented by Product as Protective, Dust, Non-woven. The protective face mask segment is estimated to lead the market with a share of over 35.2% in 2019 in the U.S. Disposable Face Mask market. Air-purifying respirators also have this form of removable face mask. Dust masks and non-woven masks are the other main product categories in the industry. Protective masks are specifically built to provide a physical barrier between their mouth and nose to the wearer, limiting the entry of possible pollutants into the body in the setting. The mouth and nose are two of the most vulnerable entry points for foreign particles; in the industrial and medical sectors, demand for these masks has therefore been high. Demand for disposable face masks was also motivated by the widespread impact of the novel coronavirus in the region. Many of the small and medium manufacturers have also entered the market to cater to the surge in product demand.

Download Free PDF Report Brochure@ https://www.fatposglobal.com/free-broucher-512

U.S. Disposable Face Mask Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Raising Awareness about Health Protection

This is attributed to rising levels of pollution, rapid industrialization, and a greater understanding of health safety. In addition, with the unprecedented spread of coronavirus encouraging the use of disposable face masks, the growing number of surgeries conducted on a daily basis worldwide. The rising level of pollution around the globe would thus cause the demand for disposable faces. In addition, increasing airborne diseases, increasing use of masks for staff use, increasing cases of hospital-acquired infections would also provide a lucrative opportunity for disposable face masks. As is the case in many countries across the world, in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus, state and local authorities in the country have previously implemented emergency orders to restrict large meetings, shut down non-essential businesses, and encourage the use of items such as face masks, hand wash, and hand sanitizer. Several states are actively working to evaluate the best escape strategies for the lockout. Such advances, along with customer worries about the risk of similar outbreaks in the future, are expected to dramatically boost demand for disposable face masks in the months and years ahead.

Restrain

Higher Raw Material Cost

U.S. Disposable Face Mask market is currently facing a gigantic challenge, which indirectly gives counterfeiters a crucial advantage in disrupting the real product market. Any significant or critical improvement in the packaging process of the brand recall will build a barrier to identifying the real product and can definitely help forgers to produce fake goods on behalf of the original one. Moreover, the price of raw materials is increasing rapidly which can be a hindrance to the market.

Browse detail report with in-depth TOC @ https://www.fatposglobal.com/reports/disposable-face-mask-market/512

U.S. Disposable Face Mask Market report also contains analysis on:

U.S. Disposable Face Mask Market Segments:

By Product : Protective Dust Non-woven

By Application : Industrial Personal

By Distribution Channel : Online Offline



Enquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fatposglobal.com/custom-request-512

About us

Fatpos Global stands for “Failures Are The Pillar of Success”. We are a rapidly-growing global management consulting, advisory, and market research services provider that aims to aid businesses with bold decisions that help them embrace change for their sustainable growth. With the help of our experts and industry veterans and their years of expertise across different industry verticals, we aid businesses with solutions that help in their efficient decision making and Developing executable strategies. With a vibrant ecosystem of robust digital innovation and a vision for the delivery of management consulting, advisory, and market research services and solutions in better, faster, and transformational growth strategies, we thrive to enable our extraordinary thought leadership processes into our services with the equitable analytical tools and experiences that help us make our clients achieve their goals turn into a reality

Contact us

Fatpos Global

1655 Market St,

Philadelphia,

PA 19103, USA

+1 (484) 775 0523

info@fatposglobal.com

Follow us

LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube