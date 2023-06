U.S. Defense Secretary Austin Vows to Keep Pressure on China

Bonnie Glaser, director of the Indo-Pacific Program Program on the German Marshall Fund, talked about that China may presumably be very indignant about elevated American help for Taiwan, and sees withholding dialogue moreover as a choice to warn the USA.

“They should get our consideration,” she talked about, together with that Beijing merely is solely not going to see price in reviving navy talks. “The Chinese language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language — and this has been true for a terribly very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very long time — are literally not involved with risk-reduction measures,” she talked about, “on account of they assume that by sustaining a stage of hazard, we’ll doable be extra cautious.”

Mr. Austin had deliberate to talk to Widespread Li referring to the hazards from “unsafe and unprofessional conduct,” along with about China’s rising navy stress on Taiwan, and fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully fully totally fully totally different regional and worldwide security components, a senior Pentagon official talked about. The official cited a catastrophe when a Chinese language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language fighter airplane collided with a U.S. surveillance airplane, killing the Chinese language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language pilot and forcing the U.S. airplane to land on a Chinese language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language language island, the place the 24 crew members had been held for 11 days.