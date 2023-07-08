U.S. Confirms Talks With Russia on Evan Gershkovich Prisoner Swap

The US confirmed on Friday that it was in talks with Russia a couple of potential prisoner swap for the Wall Avenue Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, however cautioned that the discussions had not but produced “a transparent pathway to a decision.”

The Kremlin spokesman Dmitri S. Peskov stated this week that the 2 nations had been involved about the opportunity of a swap. President Biden’s nationwide safety adviser, Jake Sullivan, confirmed the Kremlin’s remarks on Friday, however he stated that he didn’t need to give “false hope.”

“There have been discussions, however these discussions haven’t produced a transparent pathway to a decision,” Mr. Sullivan informed reporters, including that the U.S. didn’t have a “clear reply” on how it could safe Mr. Gershkovich’s launch.