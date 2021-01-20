U.S. Cannabis Seeds Market Size Analysis With Concentrate On Key Drivers, Trends & Challenges 2020-2027

To thrive in this rapidly transforming marketplace, today’s businesses call for innovative and superlative solutions. Businesses can accomplish an unmatched insights and expertise of the best market opportunities into their relevant markets with the help of this U.S. Cannabis Seeds Market research report. This market report gives clear idea about the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, possible future trends, and market demand and supply scenarios.

Top Key Players Included in This Report: Seed Cellar, HUMBOLDT SEED COMPANY, BARNEY’S FARM, CANNABIS SEEDS USA, Dinafem Seeds, Seeds For Me, DeliciousSeeds, Christiania Seeds, and Crop King Seeds.

Market Analysis and Insights: U.S. Cannabis Seeds Market

U.S. cannabis seeds market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 16.2% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 1,534.43 million by 2027. Increasing medicinal usage and increased number of users are the major factor for the growth of the market.

Cannabis seeds are useful for medical purpose as it contains certain chemical compound in it. In the U.S., demand of cannabis is high, due to its legalization and awareness among people. These seeds are provided by various seedbanks in the U.S., such as Cannabis Seeds USA, and Dinafem Seeds among others. The seeds are mostly utilized by growers either for indoor or outdoor farming. In present time, it is also used in different industrial sector such as foods, and cosmetics among others. For fulfilling the increasing demand, seed providers are developing and providing new seeds in market with clean genetics.

U.S. CANNABIS SEEDS Market Segmentation:

By Seeds Type (Regular Seeds, Feminized Seeds, Autoflowering Seeds),

Strain (Indica, Hybrid, Sativa), Compound (THC Dominant, CBD Dominant, Balanced THC & CBD),

Category (Inorganic, Organic),

Distribution Channel (Store Based Retailing, Online/E-Commerce Retailing),

Type of Vendors (Resellers, Breeders, Seed Manufacturing Companies)

The country section of the U.S. cannabis seeds market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of Europe brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Legalization of Cannabis in the U.S.

Cannabis seeds market also provides you with detailed market analysis for country growth in industry with sales, components sales, impact of technological development in cannabis seeds and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the cannabis seeds market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Key Focus Areas in the Report:

U.S. Cannabis Seeds Market Size and Forecast 2020 – 2027

Impact of COVID-19 on the demand and supply in the U.S. Cannabis Seeds Market

Major Developments in the U.S. Cannabis Seeds Industry

Market Dynamics Impacting the U.S. Cannabis Seeds Industry

Competitive Landscape of U.S. Cannabis Seeds Industry

The positioning of Major Market Participants in the U.S. Cannabis Seeds Industry

Key Market Trends and Future Growth Prospects of the U.S. Cannabis Seeds Market

U.S. Cannabis Seeds Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type, 2020 – 2027

U.S. Cannabis Seeds Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application, 2020 – 2027

U.S. Cannabis Seeds Market Revenue and Forecast, by End-use, 2020 – 2027

U.S. Cannabis Seeds Market Revenue and Forecast, by Geography, 2020 – 2027

For instance,

In May 2020, Barney’s farm has released WEDDING CAKE AUTO which is a new addition in the autoflowering seeds. It has a very high level of THC and it will widen their product portfolio and also lead to increased revenue generation.

