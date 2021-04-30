U.S. Bunker Fuel Market Overview, in-Depth Analysis, Forecasts, Applications, Shares & Insights

Growing Demand for Low Sulfur Bunker Fuels to Drive Market

The global economic status is one of the key influencers of the U.S. bunker fuel market. Bunker fuels are extensively used by marine vessels worldwide, and the significant rise in marine trading activities around the world over the past few years has played an imperative role in shaping the growth of the U.S. bunker fuel market. In the current scenario, bunker fuels are classified into different profiles based on vessel type, emission levels, etc. Over the past couple of decades, diesel has emerged as one of the most popular bunker fuels. However, mounting environmental concerns coupled with the evolving regulatory landscape are likely to have a negative impact on the overall growth of the U.S. bunker fuel market in the upcoming years.

Moreover, the catastrophic impact on human health, marine life, and the environment caused by frequent oil spills have resulted in the formation of stringent regulations and norms. Fluctuating price trends and violation of international conventions have also played a key role in hindering the growth prospects of the U.S. bunker fuel market during the forecast period. At present, market players are increasingly focusing on the production of sustainable and green bunker fuel due to which, innovations and technological advancements have garnered pace.

International Maritime Organization Specifications to Influence Consumption of Bunker Fuels

Amid mounting environmental concerns and increasing focus on reducing carbon emission to safeguard the environment, the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL) has emphasized on the need to reduce sulfur content in marine bunker fuels from nearly 3.5% to 0.5%. At present, considerable research and development activities are focused on the discovery of bunker fuels with minimum sulfur content. The shipping industry is expected to comply with new fuel specifications laid down by the International Maritime Organization, which, in turn, is likely to lead to considerable changes in the marine industry. The evolving regulatory landscape is expected to have a strong impact on the refining industry– a shift in the product mix along with increasing the supply of low-sulfur bunker fuel are some of the major changes that are likely to be seen across the U.S. bunker fuel market during the forecast period. While the refining sector is expected to adjust to recent regulatory changes, the shipping industry is anticipated to work toward their compliance strategies.

The compliance method adopted by marine and shipping companies will largely rely on factors such as design, size, route, type, and vessel ownership. Scrubbers are expected to emerge as an economically attractive alternative beyond 2020 for large ships that consume large quantities of bunker fuels. In addition, the global marine industry is gradually shifting toward the adoption of liquid nitrogen gas (LNG), especially in newly constructed marine vessels. The demand and consumption of LNG bunker fuel are projected to rise– a factor that is expected to boost the U.S. bunker fuel market.

Demand for Bunker Fuel to Decline amid COVID-19 Pandemic

As per Transparency Market Research, the demand for bunker fuel is expected to decline by around 5-10% in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Restrictions on trade, slow cross-border trade, and minimal shipping activity are expected to stall the growth of the U.S. bunker fuel market in 2020. The U.S. bunker fuel market has witnessed considerable growth in the first quarter of 2020 due to the strong demand for low sulfur fuel oil. However, the onset of the novel COVID-19 pandemic has had a strong impact on the demand volume of bunker fuels in 2020 due to which, contraction of the U.S. bunker fuel market is expected.

