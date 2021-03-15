U.S. Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market – Report Description, Market Coverage, Company Covered, Analysis and Forecast (2019-2024) | Amcor Limited, AlpVision SA

The U.S. anti-counterfeit packaging market is predicted to grow at 9.9% CAGR during the forecast period with the market size reaching USD 12.7 billion by 2024. Different technologies such as covert, forensic, overt, and track & trace are majorly contributing to the anti-counterfeit packaging market size. The market has witnessed significant demand for track & trace over the last few years as to decrease technological complications.

On the basis of application, the U.S. anti-counterfeit packaging market is segmented into pharmaceutical & healthcare, food & beverage, clothing & apparel, and others. Of all application, pharmaceutical & healthcare category accounted the largest share in the anti-counterfeit packaging market due to widespread demand from the pharmaceutical & healthcare industry for these packaging products, as the escalating health concerns among the people, the mounting requirement for product differentiation and labeling for their authentication, and mounting pharmaceutical production.

Owing to the mounting alertness about the importance of brand protection among companies has resulted, in escalating concern regarding counterfeit products which further increases the demand for anti-counterfeit packaging in U.S. Some of the other key factors driving the growth of the industry are remote authentication of products, robust development in the demand from the food & beverage and pharmaceutical & healthcare sectors, and surge in the emphasis of manufacturers on brand protection.

Key factors hindering the growth of the U.S. anti-counterfeit packaging market are the enormous setup price and presence of technologies that are restrictive to counterfeiters.

Market players in the anti-counterfeit packaging industry are investing capital to develop technologically advanced systems. In July 2018, CCL Industries completed the acquisition of Treofan America Inc. and Trespaphan Mexico Holdings GmbH, to provide biaxially oriented polypropylene films in North America and Europe with extremely complementary technologies and products.

E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Avery Dennison Corporation, Flint Group, CCL Industries Inc., Inksure Technologies Inc., Amcor Limited, AlpVision SA, TraceLink Inc., Zebra Technologies Corporation, Authentix Inc., Applied DNA Sciences Inc., and Sicpa Holding SA are some of the key players offering solutions for anti-counterfeit packaging in U.S.

