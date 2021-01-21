U.S. And South America Fish Oil Market 2021 Include Omega Protein Corporation, FMC Corporation, Nordic Naturals, Wileys’s Finest, Barlean’s, Optimum Nutrition, Nuzena LLC, Nutrigold, The Nature’s Bounty, and Colpex International

Published Via “Big Market Research” An informative study on the Global U.S. And South America Fish Oil Market Report from 2021-2027 has released recently from our database that helps by making business conclusions and shape the future of the organizations. The key attributes of interest of the U.S. And South America Fish Oil Market report includes gross margin study, price, trends, production, revenue analysis, Top key Players, Type, Application, Marketing Channel, and Regions wise analysis. The opportunities, growth, and market risks are analyzed in-depth in U.S. And South America Fish Oil Market report. It also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

The key players operating in the fish oil industry include Omega Protein Corporation, FMC Corporation, Nordic Naturals, Wileys’s Finest, Barlean’s, Optimum Nutrition, Nuzena LLC, Nutrigold, The Nature’s Bounty, and Colpex International.

Fish oil is a dietary supplement derived from the tissues of oily fish containing omega 3 fatty acids, such as eicosapentaenoic acids (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acids (DHA). Omega-3 fatty acids are majorly used in aquaculture, animal nutrition & pet feed, supplements & functional food, and pharmaceuticals. Moreover, omega-3 fatty acid helps in improving the cardiovascular system and plays a major role in proper functioning of the nervous system. Rise in awareness among medical professionals and public about the importance of omega-3 fatty acids has led to significant increase in fish oil consumption. Therefore, companies are now expanding their nutraceuticals product line with the addition of concentrated EPA and DHA. The U.S. and South America fish oil market size was valued at $677.6 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $1,119.4 million by 2027 with a CAGR of 9.8% from 2021 to 2027. U.S. dominated the fish oil market in 2019, and is expected to continue this trend throughout the forecast period, registering a CAGR of 8.8%.

Surge in demand for EPA and DHA in human nutrition has positively impacted on the U.S. and South America fish oil market. Moreover, increase in awareness about micro and macro nutrients has boosted the sale of fish oil capsules. However, rise in volume of fish oil consumption in human nutrition creates a supply threat for aquaculture feed. Moreover, due to adverse environmental factors and regulatory impositions on fishing, companies are unable to meet the demand–supply gap. Upsurge in demand and lack of supply are primarily responsible for increasing costs of fish oil. Furthermore, the fish oil price rise is primarily affected due to market penetration of substitute products, such as plant-based oils and nut-based oil. Thus, continuous price fluctuations in the fish oil industry are anticipated to hamper the growth of the fish oil market in the U.S. and South America.

The U.S. and South America fish oil market is segmented into type, application, and country. By type, the market is categorized into salmon, cod, anchovy, tuna, trout, and others, including mackerel, sardines, herring, and menhaden. Depending on application, it is fragmented into dietary supplements and functional food. Country wise, it is analyzed across the U.S., Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, and rest of Latin America.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTATION

Type

Salmon

Cod

Anchovy

Tuna

Trout

Others

Application

Nutritional Supplements

Functional Food

