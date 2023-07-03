U.S. Ambassador to Russia Allowed to Meet With Detained WSJ Reporter Evan Gershkovich

The U.S. ambassador to Russia, Lynne M. Tracy, met with the detained Wall Road Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich at Lefortovo Jail in Moscow on Monday, in line with the State Division.

It was the primary time since April 17 that an American diplomatic official had been capable of meet with Mr. Gershkovich, who has been held for greater than 13 weeks on what American officers have stated are bogus allegations of espionage.

Ms. Tracy reported that Mr. Gershkovich was in “good well being” and remained “sturdy, regardless of his circumstances.” Mr. Gershkovich, 31, has been held since late March at Lefortovo, a high-security jail identified for tough circumstances for inmates, together with excessive isolation.

The Russian authorities’s allegations in opposition to Mr. Gershkovich have been vehemently rejected by america authorities and The Journal. The State Division reiterated on Monday that Mr. Gershkovich had been “wrongfully detained” — which means that the U.S. authorities considers him to be the equal of a political hostage.