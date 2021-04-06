U.S. Airborne LiDAR Market Next Big Thing Trends, Growth Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2027 | EHang, Inc., 3D Robotics, Inc,Trimble Navigation

Latest Published Report by Allied Market Research Titled,”U.S. Airborne LiDAR Market by Component (Lasers, Inertial Navigation Systems, Cameras, GPS/GNSS Receivers, Microelectromechanical Systems), Application (Corridor Mapping, Seismology, Exploration & Detection) – U.S. Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014 – 2022″.

Digital transformation projects across verticals witnessed huge uptake and are also expected to contribute further in the near future. U.S. airborne LiDAR market gains popularity in various industries including IT & telecom, BFSI, and healthcare, owing to its supreme benefits such as high-speed random access of data and low power consumption.

These insights help to devise strategies and create new opportunities to achieve exceptional results. The research offers an extensive analysis of key players active in the U.S. airborne LiDAR industry. Detailed analysis on operating business segments, product portfolio, business performance, and key strategic developments is offered in the research.

This makes it important to understand the practical implications of the U.S. airborne LiDAR market. To gain a competitive advantage, the players must have something unique. By tapping into the untapped market segment, they can establish a relevant point of differentiation, and this report offers an extension analysis of untapped segments to benefit the market players and new entrants to gain the market share.

The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Leading Key Players:

• Faro Technologies Inc.

• Leosphere SaS

• Leica Geosystems Inc. (Hexagon)

• 3D Laser Mapping Inc.

• Firmatek LLC

• RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH

• Teledyne Technologies

• Quanergy Systems, Inc.

• Saab Group

• Raymetrics S.A.

• FLIR Systems, Inc.

• EHang, Inc.

• 3D Robotics, Inc.

• Trimble Navigation

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy globally. The effect of this pandemic is increasing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain.

The COVID-19 crisis is making uncertainty in the stock U.S. airborne LiDAR market trends, immense slowing of the supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments.

The overall impact of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries, including semiconductor, electronics, and many more.

Trade barriers are further constraining the demand and supply outlook. As governments of different areas have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process is adversely affected.

However, the introduction of advanced software solutions will be an instrumental factor in influencing the growth of the U.S. airborne LiDAR market forecast post pandemic.

Key Market Segments

By Component

• Lasers

• Inertial Navigation Systems

• Cameras

• GPS/GNSS Receivers

• Microelectromechanical Systems

By Application

• Corridor Mapping

• Seismology

• Exploration & Detection

• Others

By End User

• Defense & Aerospace

• Civil Engineering

• Archaeology

• Forestry & Agriculture

• Transportation and Logistics

• Mining Industry

Key Benefits

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current U.S. airborne LiDAR market trends, forecasts, and market size from 2020 to 2027 to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research.

The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

The market report also provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the U.S. airborne LiDAR market.

Highlights of the Report

Competitive landscape of the U.S. airborne LiDAR market.

Revenue generated by each segment of the U.S. airborne LiDAR market by 2027.

Factors expected to drive and create new opportunities in the U.S. airborne LiDAR market.

Strategies to gain sustainable growth of the market.

Region that would create lucrative business opportunities during the forecast period.

Top impacting factors of the U.S. airborne LiDAR market.

Chapters of the Report are:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Report description

1.2 Key benefits

1.3 Key market segments

1.4 Research methodology

1.4.1 Secondary research

1.4.2 Primary research

1.4.3 Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1 Market definition and scope

3.2 Key findings

3.2.1 Top impacting factors

3.2.2 Top investment pockets

3.2.3 Top winning strategies

3.3 Porters five force analysis

3.3.1 Moderate bargaining power of suppliers due to high demand, customized services, domestic players and low switching cost

3.3.2 Moderate bargaining power of buyer due to presence of viable substitute and limited quality product providers

3.3.3 Moderate threat of substitute due to cost-effective substitute and price insensitive buyers

3.3.4 Higher capital investments, presence of established players and government regulations have led to low threat of new entrants

3.3.5 Moderate industry rivalry due to presence of few dominant players, high exit barriers due to significant initial investment

And Continued……

