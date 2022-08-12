U.N. Ship to Carry Ukrainian grain Directly to Horn of Africa

The primary ship employed to hold Ukrainian grain on to famine-stricken components of the Horn of Africa because the Russian invasion halted meals exports six months in the past will arrive in Ukraine on Friday, U.N. officers mentioned.

The U.N.-chartered bulk provider, the Courageous Commander, is predicted to dock on the Yuzhny port in southern Ukraine, the place it is going to be loaded with grain bought by the U.N.’s World Meals Program and distributed to “international locations worst affected by the worldwide meals disaster,” mentioned a spokesman for this system, Steve Taravella.

The U.N. brokered a deal final month between Ukraine and Russia permitting grain shipments to interrupt by way of a monthslong Russian blockade. The U.N. secretary common, António Guterres, mentioned the pact would ease international meals shortages, calling it “a beacon of aid.”