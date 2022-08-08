U.N. Chief Warns Against ‘Suicidal’ Attacks on Ukrainian Nuclear Plant

The United Nations secretary common, António Guterres, on Monday condemned the preventing across the huge Zaporizhzhia nuclear energy complicated in southern Ukraine, saying that any assault on a nuclear facility is “suicidal.”

Russian forces have occupied the nuclear complicated, Europe’s largest, since March, and have for the previous month been utilizing it as a base to launch artillery barrages on the Ukrainian-controlled city of Nikopol, throughout the Dnipro River.

In latest days, blasts have occurred and rockets have struck on the complicated’s grounds. Russia and Ukraine have blamed one another for the assaults, which have raised fears of a significant nuclear accident.