U.A.E organic food market is expected to grow at a CAGR over 22% during 2018-2026 in terms of value

U.A.E organic food market is expected to grow at a CAGR over 22% during 2018-2026 in terms of value

U.A.E organic food market is expected to grow at a CAGR over 22% during 2018-2026 in terms of value. The market growth is driven by a number of factors, including surging foreign investment in this country from major industry players, coupled with low tax rates and government’s public policy

The report focuses on the market dynamics such as drivers and restraints that influence the current nature and future scenario of the said market. The organic agriculture is intended to produce high quality, nutritious food that leads to better health and well-being for the consumers. However, the higher cost of the organic food products still make it affordable only to a specific section of the society. In addition to this, the report also providethe detailed analysis of overall industry ecosystem, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PESTEL analysis, the availability of the raw organic produce across the globe, the regulatory frameworks that are important for the organic food business.

U.A.E Organic Food Market: Scope Of The Report

On the basis of the type of food, the market is segmented into Dairy, Bakery products, Fruits & Vegetables, Snacks, Meats/fish & poultry, Sauce & condiment, processed food, packaged food and some other products like Beverages. Based on the channel of distribution, the market is categorized into online channel, Offline channel, Supermarkets and Departmental stores. Finally the report covers the qualitative analysis for market estimates that boosts the growth of the U.A.E organic food market during the forecast period.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the U.A.E organic food market that involves the detailed analysis of business overview, the financial performance, strategic decisions taken by the company, key products & offerings, segmental revenue breakup by various regions.

Sample Copy of the Report @https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/u-a-e-organic-food/report-sample

U.A.E Organic Food Market: Key Stakeholders

Danone, Middle East

Cargill Inc., U.A.E

Dole Food Co. Inc., Middle East

Organik Food Trading Company

Amira Nature Foods

U.A.E Organic Food Market: Key Findings Of The Report

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the key findings of the report “U.A.E Organic Food Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2026” are:

U.A.E Organic Food Market is expected to grow over a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period, 2018-2026, due to growth of international organic food producers in this country, coupled with growing consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of organic food

In U.A.E, Meat, Fish and Poultry segment is the largest Organic food type due to the consumer demand for 100% grass-fed and hormone-free chicken and beef, along with organic packaged meat

U.A.E Organic Food Market by distribution channel is led by demand from supermarkets and hypermarkets, due to increasing consumer spending on quality food

As per the findings of the report, increasing government spending, coupled with increasing foreign investment in A.E, generates demand for organic food via organic certified farms and stores

U.A.E Organic Food Market: Research Methodology

Extensive secondary research was conducted using paid data sources including Bloomberg, Factiva, Capital IQ, OneSource, and Hoovers. Additionally, several publicly-available data sources were used including journals, statistics articles, and industry associations. These data sources were used to gather relevant information to develop an understanding on the U.A.E organic food market. The research was conducted covering the desk research and primary research. Data sources used for primary research included online forums and blogs, CATI/CAWI, CAPI interviews, and video conferences. Additionally, interviews were conducted through connecting with various industry respondents including C-level executives, directors, divisional heads, regional heads, expert consultants, and independent consultants. The primary research was conducted to gain market insights from industry respondents and validate the gathered information through desk research.

U.A.E Organic Food Market: Competitive Dynamics

The U.A.E organic food market is dominated by a number of players in the market, amongst them the major players are Danone, Middle East, Cargill Inc., U.A.E, Dole Food Co. Inc., Middle East, Organic Food Trading Company, Amira Nature Foods, among the others. Companies in this industry are following different strategies to strengthen their market position. For instance, in 2016, Rice and pulses manufacturer Amira Nature Foods launched an organic food range in the UAE to cater to the growing consumer demand for organic food in this country.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/u-a-e-organic-food/enquire-before-purchase

About Us:

Blueweave Consulting offers a one-stop solution for your market intelligence needs for any service or product. You get well-researched comprehensive reports based on qualitative and quantitative data to put your business plan into action. Your well-informed and timely decisions using our reports avert situations of excessive risks and help you grow your business with optimum risk-return trade-off.

Contact Us: