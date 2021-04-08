U.A.E E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Key Manufacturers, Development Trends and Competitive Analysis

A number of factors, such as the increasing number of do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, growing customer convenience and awareness, surging vehicle sales, and rising number of road accidents, are projected to boost the growth of the U.A.E. e-commerce automotive aftermarket at a CAGR of 14.8% in the forecast period (2020–2025). At this growth rate, the U.A.E. e-commerce automotive aftermarket size is expected to reach$634.4 million by 2025from $318.2 million in 2020. Moreover, the government initiatives to drive the e-commerce sector and rise in the digitization rate in the country propel the market growth.

The primary factor improving the U.A.E. e-commerce automotive aftermarket growth prospects is the rising customer convenience and awareness. The availability of several products, easy transaction, timely delivery as per consumers’ need, and extensive offers and discounts on e-commerce portals result in a shift from buying parts from traditional stores to online parts purchasing. Thus, several sellers are now trading their automotive parts online, for better accessibility. Also, the portals offer wide-ranging product details to allow customers to understand the specifications and compare products of a similar kind.

Request to Get the Sample Report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/uae-e-commerce-automotive-aftermarket/report-sample

Additionally, based on component, the product segment of the U.A.E. e-commerce automotive aftermarket is classified into car parts, lubricant, battery, and tire. Among these, the tire category accounts for the largest share, and it is projected to lead the market in the coming years. This can be ascribed to the increasing demand for sport utility vehicles (SUVs) for off-roading activities and various leisure and transportation purposes, due to the rising number of tourists in the country. This drives the demand for tires, and in turn, propels the market growth in this category.

Key players in the U.A.E. e-commerce automotive aftermarket have been involved in several strategic measures, like partnerships and acquisitions and launch of products, services, and websites, to improve their position and stay ahead in the market. For example, MasterCard Inc. and Amazon.ae announced their partnership to enhance the shopping experience of customers in the country and increase their online orders by offering different discounts on the products, in October 2020. Some other key players in the market include AKSA Trade LLC, Noon.com, AutoPlus Dubai, Ubuy.com, Carrefouruae.com, and Ebay.com.

Make Enquiry Before Buying the Report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=uae-e-commerce-automotive-aftermarket

Thus, the rising customer convenience and awareness regarding online parts purchasing and the expanding DIY culture in the U.A.E. are expected to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.