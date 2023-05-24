Typhoon Mawar Lashes Guam With High Winds, Knocking Out Power

Hurricane Mawar introduced hurricane-force winds because it brushed over Guam on Wednesday, snapping timber, elevating fears of flash flooding and leaving many of the American territory with out energy.

The storm, packing the pressure of a Class 4 hurricane, was the strongest to hammer the Pacific island in years and will intensify additional on Wednesday night, forecasters warned. The Guam Energy Authority stated that the island’s power grid was offering energy to solely about 1,000 of its roughly 52,000 clients on Wednesday afternoon, and that it was too harmful for restore crews to enterprise outdoors.

There have been no instant studies of accidents. However the storm was so sturdy that it broke the radar tools that sends meteorological information to the native Nationwide Climate Service workplace — and introduced the most important tree outdoors the constructing crashing down within the driveway.

The 150,000 or so individuals who dwell on Guam, an island almost the dimensions of Chicago that sits about 1,500 miles east of the Philippines, are used to tropical cyclones. The final huge one, Tremendous Hurricane Pongsona, got here ashore in 2002 with the pressure of a Class 4 hurricane and prompted greater than $700 million in harm.