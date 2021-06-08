Type-C Bulk Bags Market is expected to reach US$ 1 Bn by 2029

Middle East & Africa Type-C Bulk Bags Market: Introduction

Transparency Market Research (TMR) provides key valuable insights for the Middle East & Africa type-C bulk bags market in its published report, which incorporate industry analysis, size, share, growth, opportunities, trends, and forecast for 2021–2029. In terms of revenue, the Middle East & Africa type-C bulk bags market is anticipated to expand 1.53 times of current market value by the end of 2029, considering the increasing demand for durable and cohesive bulk material packaging across several MEA countries. About this, TMR offers detailed insights and forecasts in the Middle East & Africa type-C bulk bags market report.

Bulk bags are the large-sized bags used to store, pack, and transport bulk materials. The bulk bags are also called jumbo bags or big bags or FIBC. The bulk bags are made of woven polypropylene material. They are available in different types such as type-A, type-B, type-C, and others. The type-C bulk bags are conductive bulk bags that are made of non-conductive fabric, which includes conductive interwoven threads. The type-C bulk bags are majorly used to carry and store flammable materials. These bags are durable, along with different properties such as efficient for flammable powders & materials, cohesive, and others, which attract manufacturers of various end-use industries.

Moreover, while using type-C bulk bags, they need to be electrically grounded, which protects the material from sparking. The type-C bulk bags come in different designs as per the requirement of customers such as U-panel, four-side panel, baffle, circular, and others. The type-C bulk bags are preferred by various end-use industries, which include chemicals, pharmaceuticals, food, construction, mining, and others.

Preference for FIBC over Other Forms of Packaging Driving Market for Type-C Bulk Bags

Most establishments, which were prior used as rigid bulk packaging solutions, have shifted to FIBC bags, owing to better protection of materials that are to be transported, as well as in easy filling and discharging options. Moreover, FIBC’s can be easily stored and transported without even the use of pallets, which makes them convenient to handle, and a low-cost solution for transportation.

Filled FIBCs have a low package to product weight ratio whereas empty FIBCs form a compact and lightweight package, which further reduces storage and transportation cost. Due to these factors, there is increasing usage of FIBCs in bulk goods transportation.

Key Players Focusing on Increasing Production Capacity through Expansions

Owing to the growth of the key end-use industries, such as food, pharmaceutical, chemicals, etc., the mounting demand for type-C bulk bags in Middle East & Africa is projected during the forecast period. Therefore, key players are planning to increase investments in expanding their presence and developing their product portfolio by launching product under bulk bags in the market.

