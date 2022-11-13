Two World War Two planes collide in mid-air

Two classic World Warfare Two-era planes have collided and crashed at an air present within the US state of Texas.

Footage reveals the plane placing one another at a low altitude, breaking one of many plane in half. A fireball will be seen because it hits the bottom.

The planes – one in all them a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress – have been collaborating in a commemorative air present close to Dallas.

It was not instantly clear how many individuals have been within the two plane, or if anybody survived.

The Federal Aviation Administration mentioned it is going to examine the crash on the Wings Over Dallas Airshow on Saturday, which describes itself because the US’s premiere WW2 air present.

The three-day occasion was being held in honour of Veterans Day, which was on Friday, and between 4,000 and 6,000 individuals have been watching the present.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson referred to as it a “horrible tragedy”.

“The movies are heart-breaking,” he tweeted. “Please, say a prayer for the souls who took to the sky to entertain and educate our households as we speak.”

The variety of casualties usually are not but confirmed, he mentioned, however added that no person on the bottom had been reported injured.

The occasion’s web site states that a number of planes had been scheduled to do a flyover demonstration on Saturday.

The B-17 bomber performed a significant position in profitable the air struggle in opposition to Germany in WW2.

The second airplane, a P-63 Kingcobra, was a fighter plane utilized in the identical struggle, however utilized in fight solely by the Soviet Air Pressure.

The B-17 normally has a crew of about 4 to 5 individuals, whereas the P-63 has a single pilot, mentioned Hank Coats, from the Commemorative Air Pressure which organised the occasion – however he couldn’t affirm any fatalities.

“This was a WW2 flight demonstration kind air present the place we spotlight the plane and their capabilities,” he instructed reporters.