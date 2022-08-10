Two Trump Scenarios – The New York Times

Maybe the central query in regards to the F.B.I.’s search of Donald Trump’s Florida house is whether or not it’s a comparatively slim try and get well labeled paperwork — or way more than that.

Both state of affairs is believable at this level. The Justice Division has lengthy been aggressive about investigating former officers whom it suspects of improperly dealing with labeled materials, together with Hillary Clinton and David Petraeus. If the F.B.I. search merely results in a legalistic debate about what’s labeled, it in all probability won’t injury Trump’s political future.

But it surely additionally appears doable that the search is an indication of a significant new authorized downside for him. Individuals accustomed to the search informed The Instances that it was not associated to the Justice Division’s investigation into the Jan. 6 assault and Trump’s position in it. And it’s unlikely that Merrick Garland, the lawyer common, would have allowed the search-warrant request — or {that a} federal choose would have authorised it, as was required — until it concerned one thing essential.