two triple A games delayed, 2020 still calls for victims …

Ubisoft has just announced that two of the studios’ most anticipated games will be delayed due to the ongoing raging coronavirus epidemic.

The wait will be a long time …

The bottom line is that this year 2020 has put our patience to the test … While Emmanuel Macron announced a second restriction this Wednesday that is generating strong reactions on social networks, today we learn that Ubisoft is postponing two of its most recent games. most expected.

As we eagerly await the release of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, slated for November 10th, and Immortal’s Fenyx Rising, slated for release on December 3rd, Ubisoft took advantage of the release of its financial report for the first half of the year. 2020 to announce the postponement of the quarantine for Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six.

The second quarter was another phase of outperformance for Ubisoft, which was supported by the attractiveness and depth of our diversified franchise portfolio as well as our wide range of live services. This excellent momentum made it possible to achieve record profitability in the first half of the year. We are proud of our teams, who have shown themselves to be extraordinarily committed and resilient during this challenging time. The vast majority of our developers continue to work from home. They delivered exceptional live content and services at high speed while developing the most ambitious offering in the industry. We continue to look forward to the year with confidence and that players discover our games. It starts today with Watch Dogs: Legion, which enjoys solid reviews. This is followed by Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, one of the biggest consumer titles this year, and the freshness and lightness of our new Immortals Fenyx Rising brand. Our games should fully benefit from our strong presence with the eagerly anticipated launch of the new generation of consoles.

Building on this strong momentum, and although we have postponed Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six quarantine to 2021-22 to reach their full potential in the context of the COVID-19 production challenges, our new non-IFRS 2020 operating profit targets -21 remain within the area set last May. The ability to maximize the long-term value of our brands while achieving strong financial goals underscores the increasingly recurring nature of our sales, the strength of our franchise portfolio, and the confidence in our year-end releases. and current industry dynamics.

If the Rainbow Six quarantine was initially to be published without further details in the current fiscal year, a first date for Far Cry 6 has been proposed, which should be made available to fans of the license from February 18, 2021. Finally, the two games will be postponed to the next financial year, ie between April 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022. The reason given is understandable: the production challenges associated with teleworking are imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is also recalled that the CD Projekt Red Studio announced this week a postponement of Cyberpunk 2077 for similar reasons. On our site we will inform you of the new release dates for Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine as soon as they are announced.