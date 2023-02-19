Two ‘The Last Of Us’ Actors Should Already Be Cast For Season 2

The Final of Us HBO

We’re within the second half of The Final of Us season 1 now, which we all know will finish the occasions of the primary recreation earlier than season 2 begins the second recreation. That’s going to be…one thing to observe unfold in dwell motion, however whereas information about season 2/half 2 has been scarce, I do assume that in principle, the present ought to have already got two of its supporting roles forged.

It appears fairly clear at this level that each Victoria Grace, who performs Yara, and Ian Alexander, who performs Lev, ought to be capable to reprise their recreation roles for The Final of Us season 2, just like how Merle Dandridge received to play the identical a part of Marlene in each the sport and the present.

Not solely is the precedent there, however each actors are itching to do it. And in contrast to a lot of the main Final of Us actors, each of them look like their characters. Ellie, performed by Ashely Johnson, Joel, performed by Troy Baker and now in Half 2 Abby, performed by Laura Bailey don’t look practically sufficient like their characters, or are utterly the unsuitable ages. Abby particularly was an attention-grabbing case as she had Bailey doing her voice, then two completely different actresses for her face and physique fashions. Now the present has to seek out an actress to embody all three (Shannon Berry was the final rumor on that entrance).

Yara and Lev Naughty Canine

However for Yara and Lev, I don’t actually know why you’d trouble trying elsewhere. Right here’s Victoria Grace on the opportunity of taking part in Yara within the present:

And right here’s Ian Alexander, who mentioned “My fingers are crossed that I get to reprise my position as Lev.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 09: Ian Alexander attends the Los Angeles Premiere of HBO’s “The … [+] Final Of Us” at Regency Village Theatre on January 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Picture by Amy Sussman/GA/The Hollywood Reporter by way of Getty Pictures) The Hollywood Reporter by way of Getty Pictures

With Lev particularly, his storyline revolves round him being an outcast from his cult for being transgender, and provided that Ian Alexander is himself transgender, a key a part of casting that position, the present must discover…a special transgender actors that appears like Lev, in the event that they weren’t utilizing him? So I imply, why not simply use him. The one impediment I might see there’s his age, as he’s merely a lot older than when he first carried out his position as Lev within the recreation, and Lev being so younger is kind of necessary. However I’d say it’s price making the change simply to get Alexander within the position.

Once more, Grace and Alexander slot in ways in which different voice actors, together with supporting ones, merely don’t. Joel’s brother Tommy within the video games was performed by Jeffrey Pierce, the older bearded man who was part of the previous couple of episodes within the Kansas Metropolis rebellion militia. In Half 2, Jesse is performed by Stephan A. Chang who is probably going too previous for the position in dwell motion. Dina is performed by Shannon Woodward, who doesn’t look something like Dina, although apparently, she’s the one who first launched Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann and made this whole present occur. My guess is that they discover a position for her someplace. However not as Dina.

Yara and Lev really feel like a slam dunk, nonetheless, even when the remainder of the forged could should be all-new. We’ll see if the showrunners agree as soon as bulletins begin trickling out sooner or later.

