Two PCR tests and a certificate are required to see the Oscars handed over

Only moderators and artists do not have to prove vaccination. Masks will not be mandatory for everyone.

This will be the third Pandemic Gala.

On March 27th there will be another Oscar ceremony, the highest award in cinema. It will be the third edition in a pandemic and there will once again be restricted access measures to the venue. Two PCR tests are required to enter the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. The vaccination card is not required for everyone.

According to Vulture magazine, performing artists and the trio of presenters – Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall – do not need to have a full vaccination. You still have to provide negative tests.

The gala will only have 2,500 people in the room, which is 75 percent of the total capacity. The aim is that there is a certain distance between the guests. Nominees and those in the main audience are not required to wear a mask during the ceremony. The rest are asked to put it on.

“The Power of the Dog”, “Belfast”, “West Side Story”, “Dune”, “Don’t Look Up”, “King Richard” and “The Lost Daughter” are among the most nominated films of this 94th edition . The gala will be televised by ABC.

It’s likely to air in Portugal – last year it was on RTP1 – but this year there’s no confirmation yet that that will happen.

