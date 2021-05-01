Two of the saga’s best games are coming to Nintendo Switch soon

Good news for fans of The Legend of Zelda saga! In fact, today we learn that two of the best games in the saga could be released on Nintendo Switch very soon. We tell you everything!

Happy birthday to Link and Zelda

As everyone knows, the year 2021 will be under the sign of Pokémon and The Legend of Zelda at Nintendo. In fact, the two legends celebrate their 25th and 35th anniversary. To that end, the Japanese video game giant is seeing things big and multiplying the announcements: a remake on Nintendo Switch of Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl, as well as a port on Switch from The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword, released on Wii in 2011.

If the July release of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword on Nintendo Switch has something that piques our interest, the news doesn’t seem to do justice to the event. Of course, fans of the license expect more. After the sometimes disappointed reactions to the announcement by Skyward Sword, trade journalists confirmed that The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess and The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker will be released “100% this year”. (We also recall that Nintendo filed a patent application for The Wind Waker and Phantom Hourglass.)

But we learn today that two more fan-loved games could be released on Nintendo Switch very soon: The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask. At least that’s what insider Nathan Drake says on his podcast, “We should definitely watch these games in a certain way.” Nathan Drake speculates that Nintendo could publish these games directly in the e-shop.

If at the moment it’s just rumors (hence the use of the condition), they seem particularly plausible to us. We know Nintendo is actively working to make this 35th anniversary of the license an event. In addition, if we’re not expecting a remake of Ocarina of Time and Majora’s Mask Land, let’s remember that Nintendo has already released iconic games straight to its store, such as Final Fantasy VII, which is available on the Nintendo Switch e-shop without Physical Liberation .

These two games, which regularly rank among the best games in the saga, form a diptych like Breath of the Wild and its sequel. We can therefore understand that with the Breath of the Wild 2 approach that we should be releasing later in the year, Nintendo may consider bringing out the previous diptychs of the video game saga: Ocarina of Time / Majora’s Mask and The Wind Waker / The Phantom -Hourglass. In any case, we can’t wait to play Ocarina of Time and Majora’s Mask again, especially since the latter is extremely difficult to find on Nintendo 2DS and remains expensive (50 euros). Putting the two games together would be a great opportunity for fans who haven’t played them yet.